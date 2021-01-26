Logo
Drift0r explains why Warzone “isn’t worth” playing anymore

Published: 26/Jan/2021 22:07

by Tanner Pierce
Popular Call of Duty YouTuber Drift0r has released a new video explaining why he thinks Warzone isn’t worth playing anymore due to the number of cheaters in the game, confirming that he is on the brink of “jumping ship” with the battle royale title.

If you’ve been wondering if/when larger content creators and streamers would abandon Warzone due to the lack of an anti-cheat software then wonder no more.

Today, Drift0r – one of the more prominent content creators in the CoD scene – has made a video slamming Warzone for its inability to deal with all the rampant cheating and it seems like the issue has brought him to a breaking point with the game.

“It’s difficult enough with skill-based matchmaking as it is, having to play the sweatiest top 1% players, that’s a challenge in-and-0f-itself that I don’t particularly like for battle royale, but adding in blatant aim-botters on top of that makes the game painfully unfun,” Drift0r said.

According to Drift0r, the cheating in Warzone has become such a problem that he’s considering leaving the game behind.

In the 10-minute long video, the YouTuber says the cheating problem is making him not want to play the game anymore, claiming that he runs into at least “two to three cheaters a night.”

Because of this, and the fact that interest in the game is waning, he contends that he doesn’t feel like the game is worth playing because of the cheating problem.

“I really like Warzone, you can look at my videos, it’s my number 1 most favorite CoD thing to play, but I’m planning to jump ship,” he said. “I got up this morning and I made the decision: I’m going to go ahead and keep making videos but I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t think it’s worth playing anymore.”

Cheating is a major problem for the CoD community right now. The PC version of Warzone is riddled with cheaters and hackers, whether they use external software or manipulate the skill-based matchmaking system to get lower-tier lobbies, to the point where major tournaments have been ruined and lost integrity.

All indications are that Drift0r is not alone in sharing this sentiment; the content creators he’s talked to feel a similar way, claiming they are all ready to “jump ship” as well once a viable game comes along that protects them from cheaters.

Because of this, it seems like the future of Warzone is going to be a turbulent one if Activision doesn’t do anything about the state of the game soon, especially when it comes to the cheating problem.

CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order update: two new weapons, Battle Pass skins, new modes

Published: 26/Jan/2021 20:26 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 21:00

by Tanner Pierce
Activision has announced some of the first official details about the Call of Duty: Mobile 2021 Season 1 update, titled New Order, including information on the brand new weapons coming to the game, the upcoming battle pass, new modes, and more.

We’ve known that some more content was coming to CoD Mobile for a while now but now, we have some of the most important details about the update itself.

Thanks to a blog post from Activision, we now know that the New Order update, which the developers are counting as “Season 1” of the new year, will include a original new map, two weapons, some modes, and, of course, a wholly-new battle pass for fans to sink their teeth into.

When is CoD Mobile Season 1? Release date details

The New Order update is set to arrive on January 26, 2021, at 4PM PST and 7PM EST.

Season 1: The New Order, is set to arrive on the evening of January 26, 2021. Here are the worldwide release times:

  • January 26
    • 4:00 PM PST
    • 6:00 PM CST
    • 7:00 PM EST
  • January 27
    • 12 AM GMT (UK)
    • 1:00 AM CET (Europe)
    • 10 AM AEDT (Australia)

Two new weapons in CoD Mobile Season 1: FR .556 & SKS

The FR .556 burst rifle and the SKS marksman rifle will be coming to COD Mobile soon.

Like other CoD Mobile Seasons, The New Order is set to introduce two brand new weapons into the fold. The first is the FR .556 burst rifle, which is modeled after the FAMAS from previous COD games. The weapon was previously teased by the developers a few days ago, making its inclusion here not that surprising.

The other weapon, which is set to be introduced sometime in mid-February, is the SKS marksman rifle, which was featured in Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone as a post-launch weapon.

Currently, there’s no specific rollout date for the SKS, meaning players will just have to wait and see when it gets released.

The SKS will be coming to CoD Mobile during the next season.

New original map

As previously announced, the update will also see the inclusion of a brand new map: Requiem. Unlike most of the other maps in CoD Mobile, this one will be completely original, made from the ground up for the title.

According to the devs, the new map will take place in the “dilapidated remains of a shopping complex” and seems to have a decent level of verticality to it. Of course, only time will tell how it actually plays.

A wholly original map, named Requiem, will be added to the game with the New Order update.

New modes

It wouldn’t be a CoD Mobile season without some new modes coming to the game. First up is 3v3 Gunfight, which, of course, is just a variant of the fan-favorite mode already featured in the game.The second is Attack of the Undead, which is returning after it was added and then removed from the game in mid-to-late-2020. In this mode, which is similar to Infected from previous CoD games, a team of survivors has to fight against undead players.

Finally, battle royale fans will also be able to try out Blitz, a variant of the normal BR mode with smaller circles and less time, which results in a faster-paced experience. All in all, it sounds like a version of Mini-Royale from Warzone.

3v3 Gunfight and Attack of the Undead will be coming to the game during the New Order update.

New Battle Pass and skins

Of course, a new battle pass is on the way as well. While we don’t have the full tier list at this time, we do know that a new Operator Skill, a new Flashbang, a new Concussion grenade, and the FR .556 rifle will be available for free.

The premium battle pass will also include some cyberpunk-inspired skins (no, not the game, just the art-style) for FTL, Prophet, Spectre, and David Mason, as well as some new blueprints for the Cordite, Locus, the FR .556, the HBRa3, and the HG-40.

Players will be able to unlock a slew of new weapon blueprints in the battle pass.

New Fight for Humanity event coming soon

Finally, the developers have also confirmed that a new event called Fight For Humanity will be coming to the game sometime during the season, but failed to give an exact release date.

The event will task users with choosing between two teams, Atlas or Cordis, and will reward players for completing certain tasks as a member of each team. Other details about the event are scarce but given how far we are from the release date, it should be only a matter of time before we learn more.

That’s all the info there is right now about CoD Mobile Season 1: New Order. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @CoDMobileClips, for all the latest news, updates, guides, and more.