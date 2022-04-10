Warzone players demand map changes to “confusing” Caldera in Season 2

Warzone players are calling for major changes to the battle royale’s main map, Caldera, with the Pacific environment being branded “confused” and “cheap” in Season 2 Reloaded.

Caldera has been the main battle royale map in Warzone since December of 2021, when Warzone Pacific dropped and saw the suburban Verdansk swapped out for a Pacific Island drenched in sunlight and slaughter.

Feedback since then has been mixed, with many vocalizing their affection for Verdansk and lamenting an alternative to Caldera for the maximal 100 person battle royale. Rebirth Island is an option, but offers a much smaller, close-quarters experience.

Now, one disgruntled player has laid out all their issues with Caldera in a scathing Reddit post, branding the map “cheap” and “confused”.

They explained their problems in-depth, outlining the “quality” of the map as an issue and saying that it feels poorly thought out and, in some cases, even poorly developed.

“I hate how instead of just putting 5 houses together, it’s 5 houses 100m apart,” they said. “I don’t want to spend 5 minutes running house to house just to find the worst loot ever… It feels cheap. There are house markers where there aren’t houses. Me and my friend were running about looking for loot, see a house on map, run over, it’s a rock, a literal rock.”

Unsurprisingly, the Redditor’s post also targeted the prevalence of bugs and glitches in Caldera, which continues to be a major talking point in Season 2.

They finished: “The overall vibe of the map just feels confused too. Aesthetically we have jungles, Nazi bases, Japanese Bases, then a picturesque capital, and small little hamlets everywhere. It feels like they didn’t really know what they wanted to do with this map… it just feels jumbled and confused.”

Plenty of other Warzone players echoed their comments, suggesting whole-scale changes as a solution. Others pointed to a multiplayer-style map rotation system which would see Verdansk reintroduced.

If you really hate Caldera you can either play Rebirth Island or just cast your mind forwards to Warzone 2, which should be coming late in 2022.