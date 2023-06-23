Swagg hits out at “mindblowing” Warzone Caldera shutdown

FaZe member Swagg has hit out at Activision over its decision to shut down Warzone Caldera, believing it’s “mindblowing,” that players are set to lose all of their purchased cosmetics.

On June 22, Activision announced that it would be shutting down Warzone Caldera. The original Warzone became a staple of the battle royale genre with its launch in March 2020 but will be unplayable come September 21, 2023.

In its statement, Activision claimed the original Warzone is being shut down to let its developers focus all of their efforts on the current Warzone free-to-play experience. This follows a rebrand that saw Warzone 2 changed to just Warzone at the beginning of Season 4.

However, the decision to stop supporting Warzone has upset some fans and content creators with FaZe Swagg being thoroughly unimpressed.

Swagg slams decision to shut down Warzone Caldera

FaZe Swagg has hit out at Activison believing the publisher’s decision to shut down Warzone Caldera is “mindblowing,” given how much some players have invested in cosmetics.

Complaining about Warzone Swagg said: “Them shutting down Warzone 1 with all the skins we bought is actually mindblowing. But still can play Blackout.”

Blackout was Call of Duty’s first attempt at a battle royale experience. It was a game mode released in 2019 alongside Black Ops 4 that supported Solos, Duos, and Quads with each match having between 88 and 100 players.

Despite being a year older than the original Warzone, Blackout is still playable and Treyarch has yet to announce any plans to scrap it.

Swagg’s frustration didn’t stop there with the Call of Duty content creator also posting “RIP to movement forever,” in response to the original announcement.

Warzone 2’s movement has been a polarizing topic since launch with many players believing it was slowed down too much compared to its predecessor. Season 3 saw the movement tweaked to be faster but even after these changes, the overall pacing is still considerably slower than Warzone Caldera.