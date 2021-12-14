Absurd Warzone glitch turns pro into a plane & crashes during $75k tourney

A Call of Duty: Warzone streamer was competing in a $75,000 tournament when a Pacific bug decided to do him dirty… turning the parachuter into a broken plane and crashing him into Caldera’s ground and the game into his desktop.

No one is surprised when new titles, or major updates, bring a variety of glitches. Even fewer were surprised with Warzone: Pacific, as the game’s quality assurance testers walked out—spurring further concerns.

But still, some bugs are still too weird to brush aside. One example, which was actually pretty funny, came with a player’s teammate being turned into a gigantic grenade. A new example could have been worth a laugh too, but it came at a horrible time.

Advertisement

While playing in the Twitch Rivals $75,000 tournament, Buzro won his Gulag and tried to drop back into action. Except when trying to parachute down, he became a plane, then a person, then a plane, and then… the entire game crashed.

Warzone pro turns into plane during game-crashing Pacific bug

Did… he just turn into a plane mid-tournament? 😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/uLSqER2OVM — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) December 14, 2021

As you can see in the clip, Buzro wins his Gulag with some clean jump shots. Then he drops back toward Caldera, but proceeds to seemingly transform into the re-deploy plane. By the time he’s about to hit the ground, the streamer had switched from plane to parachuter a whopping five times.

Absolutely confused, but showing serious composure, you can hear him asking the game’s spirits to “let me out of the plane.” Eventually, the game simply crashed before he could hit the ground and, due to issues like this, the entire tournament was postponed.

Advertisement

Warzone pros react to Pacific’s game-breaking glitches

This pretty much sums up the Warzone Customs scene right now. I'm in disbelief that there are tournaments even running right now, especially $100k's, but hey, all us players just play in them anyways so why should tournament organizers care? https://t.co/hwSG8WrcvX — NYSL Aydan (@aydan) December 14, 2021

In response to this bug, other pros are already asking for more tournament delays. Warzone’s all-time highest earner, Aydan, said he’s “in disbelief that there are tournaments even running right now.”

Others, like Knight, have asked if the community can “postpone tournaments so it doesn’t ruin the experience all together.”

It remains unclear what caused the plane-transformation-and-crash bug, but it’s far from the only glitch devs are dealing with at the moment. While players were initially excited for a weapon balancing update, a bug-fix patch should probably be a higher priority at the moment.