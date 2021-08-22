Cellium: Nobody has a chance against FaZe!

Despite an early exit from the CDL Stage 5 Major, Atlanta FaZe bounced right back and breezed their way to a spot in the 2021 Champs Grand Final. Now, Cellium reveals why no one else stands a chance against the FaZe powerhouse.

McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel and his Atlanta FaZe teammates (Simp, aBeZy, and Arcitys) clapped the Dallas Empire 3-0 at CDL Champs on their way to yet another Grand Final — with this one being the most important matchup of the year.

After dismantling Crimsix and his Empire teammates en route to the Final, FaZe’s Call of Duty League superstar broke down his tricks, confidence, and expectations for the Grand Final in an exclusive interview with Dexerto.

Advertisement

Discover more: “You can’t beat dynasty FaZe” | COD Champs Day 3 Review