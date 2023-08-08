Buffed Warzone 2 LMG deletes players in Season 5 with insane TTK

If you’re looking for a new gun to run in Warzone 2 Season 5, well, you might want to consider an LMG that received a buff recently and deletes enemies.

The Season 5 update for Warzone 2 has really allowed some previously underused weapons to come to the forefront and lead the way – replacing some of the long-standing dominant choices like the Cronen Squall.

As it stands, players have been making the switch to the Taq-V, Kastov 762, and Tempus Razorback after they all escaped being adjusted in the recent round of buffs and nerfs.

However, if you’re looking to use a gun that did get tweaked in Season 5, well, you’ll want to consider the Raal LMG. Its new headshot multiplier lets it delete enemies, even if the recoil can still be a little tricky at times.

Best Raal LMG loadout for Warzone 2 Season 5

That’s right, the Raal is, once again, a viable option in Warzone 2. Stats guru WhosImmortal highlighted it in his video on the best loadouts for the new season shortly after the update dropped.

“It got buffed, they buffed the headshot multiplier for some reason so now this thing fries even more. You just gotta land your shots,” the YouTuber said. “And that’s tough because there is a lot of recoil here.”

So, his setup is focused on combating that and making things a bit smoother sailing when you use the Raal. That’s why he opts for the 21’ EXF Rhino Barrel, XRK Dune underbarrel grip, and Stip-40 Rear Grip.

Muzzle : Nilsound 90

: Nilsound 90 Barrel : 21’ EXF Rhino Barrel

: 21’ EXF Rhino Barrel Underbarrel : XRK Dune Grip

: XRK Dune Grip Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

As noted, even though the Raal is a viable option these days, it is still going rather under the radar. According to WZRanked stats, it’s hardly getting any interest from players despite the buff.

Though, that does mean it’s ripe for using and getting ahead of the curve. So, give it a shot.