Call of Duty

4 players to watch during CDL 2021 Super Week

Published: 22/Feb/2021 17:19

by Theo Salaun
cdl players to watch super week
Call of Duty League / Dexerto

Call of Duty League

The Call of Duty League’s 2021 season continues after a brief scheduling hiccup, as Weeks 2 and 3 get blended into CDL 2021 Super Week — and four player storylines may define the weeklong action.

The CDL 2021 season has already proven to be full of surprises and this is, without a doubt, not your typical week of action. With 20 games split across a full seven days, the entire landscape of the league should shift dramatically by week’s end.

Considering the Atlanta FaZe Opening Week’s theatrics, it should be no surprise that there are some prominent names and teams to keep an eye on in this blended double-week. From possible roster changes to championship contention concerns, significant expectations may move by Week 3.

Considering the first week of gameplay, upcoming matches and overall season projections — here are four players who should be monitored during CDL Super Week.

Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas (Dallas Empire)

Time for an MVP to play like an MVP

shotzzy dallas empire cdl 2021
Call of Duty League
If Dallas wants to dominate 2021 like they did to end 2020, then a return of Shotzzy’s MVP play will be key.

The Dallas Empire won CDL Champs in 2020 largely because Shotzzy proved to be the deadliest rookie in the league. But his 2020 MVP form looked, at times, like a thing of the past in the Empire’s 2-3 loss to the Minnesota ROKKR during Week 1.

Dallas came into this season as favorites and continue to sit near the top of power rankings, but they’ve already dropped one spot and may drop more if Shotzzy’s form fails to return. In the team’s 3-0 win over the Seattle Surge, he posted a 1.40 K/D, but in the ROKKR loss, managed just a 0.98 (including a disappointing 5-13 in SND). This week, Dallas faces the London Royal Ravens, New York Subliners and Los Angeles Thieves — presenting three opportunities to prove they’re still the team to beat in 2021.

Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim (New York Subliners)

Hidden gem or placeholder?

Asim New York Subliners CDL 2021
Call of Duty League
Questions surround Asim’s role with NYSL moving forward.

The Subliners lost Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto to injury before the season started and have yet to play with Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez due to visa complications. The undermanned unit therefore has Asim and Conor ‘Diamondcon’ Johst in their starting lineup, but many wonder if the currently 0-1 team will make a change once HyDra arrives.

The question is if it will be Asim or Diamondcon hitting the bench and both are already establishing their worth — and Asim has an opportunity to cement his already-budding impact. Despite being swept by the Thieves, Asim posted a 1.17 K/D in the match, proving the sharpness of his SMG play.

During Super Week, New York faces London, Minnesota, Dallas and Seattle. In fact, when we asked RØKKR’s Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi who he thinks is the biggest threat on the Subliners roster, he told us that Asim is their best player. If that sentiment is shared by the rest of his peers, Asim could be the difference maker for New York.

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner (OpTic Chicago)

The Donut King

Scump chicago huntsmen cdl 2020
Call of Duty League
Scump clearly wants to prove something this season.

When the media began doubting LeBron James due to his age, he co-opted the “Washed King” as his self-effacing moniker. In CoD, a similar situation arises as Scump may need to begin contending with Donut King concerns.

After sweeping the Paris Legion and notching a 1.04 K/D, OpTic fell 2-3 to FaZe and Scump struggled to a 0.82 K/D — including a donut, zero-kill effort in the first SND and a 0.55 K/D on SND overall. 

That loss is by no means any one player’s fault, as FaZe are an elite team and 2-3 is a tight match. Still, when OpTic face the Toronto Ultra, Los Angeles Guerrillas and Florida Mutineers this week, eyes will be on Scump (as they always are) to show some youthful thumbs, especially on SND.

Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman (Seattle Surge)

New monitor, new gunny

gunless-seattle-surge-2021
Call of Duty League
A lot of questions ride on the Gunless monitor question.

The 2020 benching drama, the Pokimane hype and, now, the monitor mania. There is no Gunless without some amount of colorful circumstance these past two seasons and the storylines write themselves.

In Week 1’s first match, the Surge got smacked 0-3 by Dallas and Gunless posted a 0.75 K/D. Then, he realized his monitor was set to 60 Hz, got it fixed overnight and dropped a 1.13 on 240 Hz during a 3-2 win over London the next day.

Against Minnesota and New York during Super Week, fans and opponents alike will be dying to find out if 40-bomb Gunless has been officially unleashed by the hardware upgrade and can push Seattle to heights the franchise hasn’t yet seen.

Call of Duty

Warzone BOCW Season 2 weapon buffs and nerfs we want to see

Published: 22/Feb/2021 13:47

by James Busby
Warzone Season 2
Activision

Warzone

The Warzone Season 2 update will likely shake up the current weapon meta rankings, so what guns could receive buffs and nerfs?

Warzone Season 2 is just around the corner and players are eager to sink their teeth into the new wave of content that is hitting Verdansk. While the update will be focused on various map changes, new weapons, and the addition of the Exfiltration mode, Activision will likely make various adjustments to the game’s current weapons. 

Despite the DMR dominating the competition at the start of Season 1, the Warzone meta has actually been fairly healthy. Of course, that hasn’t stopped a number of guns from taking the spotlight. While we’ll need to wait for the official Season 2 patch notes to confirm Warzone’s weapon changes, we’d love to see these adjustments in the upcoming update. 

All Warzone Season 2 nerfs we want to see

FFAR 1

FFAR 1 Warzone loadout
Activision
The FFAR 1 is currently the most popular AR in Warzone.

The FFAR 1 is currently the most overpowered AR in Warzone. This lightning-fast AR boasts a ludicrous rate of fire, minimal recoil, and high damage. In fact, Black Ops Cold War’s FFAR 1 can even rival the game’s SMGs, making it extremely potent in both mid and close-quarter firefights. 

It’s certainly not hard to see why the majority of Warzone Season 1 lobbies are currently filled with this deadly Assault Rifle. After all, there are very few downsides to using this gun. Pair it with a MAC-10 SMG or a Kar98k and you have a recipe for an incredibly overpowered combo. Due to the FFAR 1’s sheer popularity, we think Activision has its sights set on this OP AR. 

MAC-10

MAC 10
Activision / Treyarch
Could the MAC-10 receive another nerf in Warzone Season 2?

The next Black Ops Cold War weapon to join our hit list is the MAC-10 SMG. While the MP5 may have domineered Verdansk since Warzone release, the addition of the MAC-10 quickly changed that dynamic. Despite receiving nerfs to its headshot multiplier, this pint-sized SMG  still dominates the close-quarters competition. 

Our very own MAC-10 loadout comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. Combine this with the gun’s 53 Rnd Mag and incredibly mobility, and you have a gun that can drop multiple foes in a matter of seconds. Whether Activision will tune down the MAC-10 current performance remains to be seen, but here’s to hoping for a few Season 2 tweaks. 

M16

M16
Activision / Treyarch
The M16 proves that burst rifles can compete in Warzone.

While the M16 hasn’t proved as popular as the FFAR 1 or DMR loadouts, it has slowly been creeping into the spotlight. In fact, a lot of CoD pros and streamers have started to showcase how overpowered the M16 truly is in Warzone. Recently, 100 Thieves’ Tommey shared his “broken” M16 loadout, which he has been using to wreak havoc across Verdansk. 

Burst rifles aren’t usually popular in Warzone due to their lackluster fire rate and high recoil, but the M16 proves just how potent they can be. Fire rate really isn’t a problem here as this Tactical Rifle can shred through a fully armored player in just two bursts, making it extremely lethal across all distances.

If the M16 doesn’t receive a slight nerf in Season 2, then we expect to see this weapon rise in popularity. 

All Warzone Season 2 buffs we want to see

FR 5.56

FR.56 Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
The FR.56 is one of the most underused guns in Warzone for a good reason.

If Black Ops Cold War’s FFAR 1 gets a nerf, then we want Activision to buff the FR.56. Modern Warfare’s FAMAS variant has remained one of the least-used guns in Warzone since its release. Unlike the M16, the FR.56’s burst is incredibly slow and it gets outclassed every engagement against its semi-automatic cousins.

The FR.56 has remained at the bottom and we think it’s time Activision showed this rifle some love. Buffing the FR.56 would also give players another burst rifle to use, which would also drastically shake up the current AR meta.

EBR

EBR
Activision
The EBR could do with a little TLC in Warzone Season 2.

If you ever see an EBR on the ground in Warzone, then you’re almost always better off using your fists against your enemies. While being classified as a Markman Rifle, the EBR struggles to perform at any given range. This is partly down to the gun’s high vertical recoil and low bullet velocity, which makes landing follow-up shots incredibly frustrating. 

In its current state, this rifle gets outmatched by Warzone’s ARs and snipers, which leaves the EBR in a bad place. Raising the gun’s bullet velocity and reducing its visual recoil could greatly enhance the EBR’s current performance. While we never want to go back to the DMR problems that plagued Verdansk, it would be great to see another Marksman Rifle in the meta. 

ISO

ISO SMG
Activision
The ISO lacks the punch of Warzone’s other SMGs.

This SMG is one of the worst guns in its class. Not only is this thing a hit marker machine, but it has also seen little to no play since its release in Modern Warfare Season 5. Even with the 50-Round Drum magazine, the ISO struggles to compete against the likes of the MP7, MP5, and MAC-10 loadouts. However, with a little buff to its damage, this SMG might be able to finally get the break it needs.

So, there you have it, six guns that we’d like to see buffed or nerfed in Warzone Season 2. 

Make sure you check out our Warzone hub for all the latest news, updates, and loadout guides.