Call of Duty

How to claim free bundles in Warzone & Cold War

Published: 26/Jan/2021 15:07 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 15:08

by James Busby
Warzone bundles
Activision

Warzone

Warzone is constantly giving away free bundles to its fans, so find out how you can claim new cosmetics without breaking the bank. 

While the majority of Warzone’s cosmetic items are locked behind the game’s Battle Pass, there are times where Activision enables every player to claim some free goodies. These range from weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, and emblems. Not only do they enable you to add a little style to your loadout, they also help keep the game looking fresh. 

New Warzone bundles are often released with each new season, while the game’s sprays and emblems are given out more regularly. Whether you’re looking to kit yourself out with the latest cosmetics or just wish to claim some free loot, then our Warzone bundle guide has you covered. 

How to redeem free bundles in Warzone

Happy Holidays Bundle
Activision
The Happy Holidays Free Bundle included plenty of neat cosmetics.

Claiming free bundles in Warzone is incredibly easy and only takes a few seconds. In order to claim any free cosmetics, you’ll need to do the following: 

  1. Load up Call of Duty: Warzone.
  2. Head over to the Store Tab.
  3. Scroll down until you see a “FREE Bundle” and select it.
  4. Click “Claim Bundle.”

Once you’ve done the above, the items within the bundle will appear in your inventory. If you wish to use any of them, simply click on your loadout and choose the blueprint, charms, and camos you wish to use. 

Since its launch, Warzone has given out numerous free bundles. For example, the Happy Holidays Bundle notably included the Frozen Chosen sniper blueprint and a cute Lil’ Snowman charm. There are certainly a lot of goodies to look forward to and the new season will likely bring even more free Warzone bundles. 

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Warzone bundles and how you can claim them for free. 

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS’ Krig 6 Warzone loadout could be secret powerhouse

Published: 26/Jan/2021 13:03

by Jacob Hale
nickmercs krig 6 loadout warzone
FaZe Clan / Activision

NICKMERCS Warzone

With the exception of the now-nerfed DMR, Black Ops Cold War weapons have not made much of an impact on the Warzone meta, but NICKMERCS thinks the Krig 6 assault rifle could be a viable choice to run.

With the DMR nerf, players have been struggling to find the next big weapon in Warzone — which is probably a good thing, especially with how much hate the DMR received.

Many players have seen themselves returning to the likes of the CR-56 AMAX, Kilo 141 or the Grau, as more familiar Modern Warfare weapons, but the BOCW guns could be very much viable in the current meta.

In BOCW, the Krig is one of the main assault rifles due to its top accuracy and range, as well as decent fire rate, making it formidable at most ranges — and this could be reflected in Verdansk, too.

black ops cold war warzone krig 6
Activision
The Krig 6 is a top AR in Black Ops Cold War.

While everyone’s trying out weapons new and old, Nick thinks he’s stumbled on a weapon that could actually be usable in Warzone.

Although it’s not shredding opponents like the DMR did, this Krig 6 loadout packs a punch and seems to be fairly level with the other top ARs.

Here’s how Nick builds out his Krig for maximum impact in Verdansk:

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Skip to 1:48 to see loadout

You can see in his gameplay that the Krig 6 is a very respectable gun, especially at medium ranges. It might not do serious damage from longer ranges, but you should be opting for a sniper of some sort to take those fights.

Nick got himself 17 kills before finding himself dead, beamed by none other than a Krig 6, which proved so powerful that Nick was sure the opponent had Stopping Power rounds.

So, give this gun a whirl — you might just be surprised by how much you enjoy it.