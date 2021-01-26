How to claim free bundles in Warzone & Cold War

Warzone is constantly giving away free bundles to its fans, so find out how you can claim new cosmetics without breaking the bank.

While the majority of Warzone’s cosmetic items are locked behind the game’s Battle Pass, there are times where Activision enables every player to claim some free goodies. These range from weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, and emblems. Not only do they enable you to add a little style to your loadout, they also help keep the game looking fresh.

New Warzone bundles are often released with each new season, while the game’s sprays and emblems are given out more regularly. Whether you’re looking to kit yourself out with the latest cosmetics or just wish to claim some free loot, then our Warzone bundle guide has you covered.

How to redeem free bundles in Warzone

Claiming free bundles in Warzone is incredibly easy and only takes a few seconds. In order to claim any free cosmetics, you’ll need to do the following:

Load up Call of Duty: Warzone. Head over to the Store Tab. Scroll down until you see a “FREE Bundle” and select it. Click “Claim Bundle.”

Once you’ve done the above, the items within the bundle will appear in your inventory. If you wish to use any of them, simply click on your loadout and choose the blueprint, charms, and camos you wish to use.

Since its launch, Warzone has given out numerous free bundles. For example, the Happy Holidays Bundle notably included the Frozen Chosen sniper blueprint and a cute Lil’ Snowman charm. There are certainly a lot of goodies to look forward to and the new season will likely bring even more free Warzone bundles.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Warzone bundles and how you can claim them for free. Make sure you follow @DexertoIntel for all the latest Call of Duty news and updates.