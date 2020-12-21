 How to watch $100K Toronto Ultra Holiday Feast Warzone tournament
Logo
Call of Duty

$100K Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament: schedule, teams, stream, format

Published: 21/Dec/2020 21:23 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 21:24

by Albert Petrosyan
Toronto Ultra / Treyarch / Ghost Gaming / FaZe Clan / Royal Ravens

Share

Toronto Ultra Warzone

With Season 1 of Warzone now fully underway, following its integration with Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra are hosting a $100,000 ‘Holiday Feast’ tournament for the battle royale.

There’s nothing like a $100,000 competition to help spice up the holiday season for competitive Warzone players. For Toronto Ultra, this is the second such tournament they’ve organized for CoD’s popular battle royale – the trio of NICKMERCS, Swagg, and DiazBiffle took the first one in August.

Now, fast-forward to December, and a plethora of CDL pros and content creators will once again be taking center-stage in Verdansk, and we’ve got everything you need to know below.

How to watch Toronto Ultra Warzone event: schedule & stream

This event is taking place on Tuesday, December 22 starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM PT / 6 PM GMT and expected to last about seven hours (more details in the format section). It’s being streamed live on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

The Call of Duty League’s Clint ‘Maven’ Evans and Joe ‘MerK’ DeLuca are taking care of the live casting and commentary.

Toronto Ultra Warzone Holiday Feast teams & players

As with the Ultra’s previous $100K competition, this one also features numerous big-name CDL pro players and content creators. The full list of all the teams and rosters have not been announced yet, but it appears they’re inviting a “captain” for each team who then gets to choose the other two players.

Here are the confirmed invitees so far:

  • TeeP
  • Gotaga
  • Vikkstar
  • Aydan
  • NICKMERCS
  • LEGIQN

We’ll be updating this list as more players get announced, so make sure to check back here regularly.

Toronto Ultra Warzone Holiday Feast format, scoring & prize breakdown

This is a 30-team Trios competition that employs the popular “kill race” format, meaning that all of the teams will be competing in public lobbies. Points are earned through eliminations and placements in each match based on the following breakdown:

Toronto Ultra Warzone event scoring format
Toronto Ultra
The scoring format for Toronto Ultra’s $100K Holiday Feast Warzone tournament.

This event is split into two rounds, the first one taking four hours and the second one, two and a half. Once the first round is up, each team’s best five matches are calculated based on the scoring format and added together, which determines their place in the overall standings after the first four hours. The top 12 teams from round one then advance to the second round.

All 12 teams who make it to round two will earn a portion of the $100,000 prize pool, with $35,000 going to first place. Here’s the full prize breakdown:

Toronto Ultra Warzone event prize breakdown
Toronto Ultra
The prize breakdown for Toronto Ultra’s $100K Holiday Feast Warzone tournament.

Make sure to check back here once the tournament has wrapped up for a detailed post-event recap, including highlights and the full final placements.

Call of Duty

CoD Mobile devs explain why the Heartbeat Sensor isn’t in-game yet

Published: 21/Dec/2020 13:14

by Daniel Megarry
CoD Mobile Heartbeat Sensor
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

Developers for Call of Duty Mobile have addressed the reason why the long-awaited Heartbeat Sensor hasn’t appeared in the game yet.

The Heartbeat Sensor is one of the most popular pieces of tactical equipment in Call of Duty, especially in Warzone, allowing players to track multiple targets and see the positions of enemies who are nearby. When used well, it can provide a huge advantage.

Rumors that the Heartbeat Sensor will be coming to CoD Mobile have been around for a while now, so fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of when the item will arrive – or at the very least, an explanation as to why it’s not in the game yet.

Well, that question has now been answered by one of the game’s devs, who took to a thread in the CoD Mobile subreddit about the Season 13 Public Test Build to answer a question about the whereabouts of the Heartbeat Sensor.

heartbeat sensor warzone
AIDXN 69, Youtube / Infinity Ward
Call of Duty’s Heartbeat Sensor allows you to locate nearby enemies.

When is the Heartbeat Sensor coming to CoD Mobile?

One fan pointed out that the Heartbeat Sensor is mentioned in the list of tactical equipment, but hasn’t yet appeared in the game. The dev explained that the item “wasn’t intended” to appear in this public test build, but offered some hope for the future.

“It is something being developed and may show up in a future update,” they wrote. So while players may not be able to utilize the Heartbeat Sensor right now, it’s something that’s definitely still in the works and will likely appear soon.

Comment from discussion COD_Mobile_Official’s comment from discussion "Call of Duty: Mobile – December 16th Public Test Build (Pt.4)".

Whenever the Heartbeat Sensor finally does get added to CoD: Mobile, fans will be hoping it avoids the bugs that have plagued Warzone, where some players have experienced game freezing or dying at random after picking up the device.

Season 13 of CoD Mobile, dubbed Winter War, launches on December 21, 2020. It brings with it a ton of new content for players to enjoy, including several weapons, a new vehicle, and a revival of the Nuketown Russia map from Black Ops 4.

For the latest news on Cod Mobile, make sure you check out our dedicated Call of Duty hub where you’ll find weapons guides, patch notes, and leaks.