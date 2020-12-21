How to watch $100K Toronto Ultra Holiday Feast Warzone tournament

With Season 1 of Warzone now fully underway, following its integration with Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra are hosting a $100,000 ‘Holiday Feast’ tournament for the battle royale.

There’s nothing like a $100,000 competition to help spice up the holiday season for competitive Warzone players. For Toronto Ultra, this is the second such tournament they’ve organized for CoD’s popular battle royale – the trio of NICKMERCS, Swagg, and DiazBiffle took the first one in August.

Now, fast-forward to December, and a plethora of CDL pros and content creators will once again be taking center-stage in Verdansk, and we’ve got everything you need to know below.

How to watch Toronto Ultra Warzone event: schedule & stream

This event is taking place on Tuesday, December 22 starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM PT / 6 PM GMT and expected to last about seven hours (more details in the format section). It’s being streamed live on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

The Call of Duty League’s Clint ‘Maven’ Evans and Joe ‘MerK’ DeLuca are taking care of the live casting and commentary.

Toronto Ultra Warzone Holiday Feast teams & players

As with the Ultra’s previous $100K competition, this one also features numerous big-name CDL pro players and content creators. The full list of all the teams and rosters have not been announced yet, but it appears they’re inviting a “captain” for each team who then gets to choose the other two players.

Here are the confirmed invitees so far:

TeeP

Gotaga

Vikkstar

Aydan

NICKMERCS

LEGIQN

Toronto Ultra Warzone Holiday Feast format, scoring & prize breakdown

This is a 30-team Trios competition that employs the popular “kill race” format, meaning that all of the teams will be competing in public lobbies. Points are earned through eliminations and placements in each match based on the following breakdown:

This event is split into two rounds, the first one taking four hours and the second one, two and a half. Once the first round is up, each team’s best five matches are calculated based on the scoring format and added together, which determines their place in the overall standings after the first four hours. The top 12 teams from round one then advance to the second round.

All 12 teams who make it to round two will earn a portion of the $100,000 prize pool, with $35,000 going to first place. Here’s the full prize breakdown:

Make sure to check back here once the tournament has wrapped up for a detailed post-event recap, including highlights and the full final placements.