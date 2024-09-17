Biffle’s insane World Series KD proves he’s best Warzone player in the world

The World Series of Warzone Global Final took place in Vegas on September 14-15, and to nobody’s surprise, the Falcons trio of Shifty, Hisoka, and DiazBiffle came out on top – but Biffle may have set himself far above the rest with his performance.

SSD as they are commonly known have been the best Warzone trio all year, by some distance, each bringing something to the table to set themselves apart from the competition.

But Biffle — who was already reaching GOAT status while considering retirement — is a different beast entirely.

According to official stats from WSOW caster Gojj, Biffle came first in tournament Kill/Death ratio rankings by a long way, rounding out his final day with a 4.63 KD against some of the best Warzone players in the world.

This was far ahead of second-place Aydan on a 2.6 KD, though both of Biffle’s teammates equally put up impressive statlines, with Shifty on a 2.42 and Hisoka on 2.30.

It’s worth noting that these stats are just for Day 2 of the tournament, when Match Point maps started. On Saturday, the first day, Biffle reportedly had a 9 KD, which would bring his overall up even higher than that 4.63.

Biffle commented on the stats, simply saying “I really killed this sh*t.”

On the opposite end of the standings, some players got as low as a 0.20-0.30 KD, failing to get anything going in any of their matches.

With this lobby featuring over 120 of the best players in the game, even maintaining a 1 KD is a seriously impressive feat when you consider the calibre of opponents these players are going up against, a far cry from your average public match opponent.

Now, Biffle has as good as solidified his status as the best player in Warzone history — and he doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.