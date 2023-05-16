Attach replaces Afro on Minnesota RØKKR CDL Roster

In the midst of a hotly contested battle for the final CDL Champs qualification spot, Minnesota RØKKR shook up its roster ahead of Major V.

Five CDL teams have safely secured a spot in CDL Championship weekend. The remaining three spots are up for grabs, with four different teams jostling for position.

Minnesota currently holds the final qualification berth with 160 CDL points. Vegas is only 10 points behind from earning a trip to play in front of its home crowd.

With the Legion breathing down their neck, the RØKKR decided to shuffle the deck before a pivotal stretch of matches.

Attach rejoins Minnesota RØKKR

On May 16, the Minnesota RØKKR announced Dillon ‘Attach’ Price will be returning to the starting lineup in place of Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid.

The RØKKR previously benched Attach after losing all five Major III Qualifer matches and not winning a single map against the LA Thieves at Major IV.

After that roster swap, Minnesota placed top 6 at Major IV and has started 1-2 in Major V Qualifiers. Minnesota most recently dropped a crushing five-map series to Vegas, putting the squads’ CDL Champs qualification in jeopardy.

Afro had a tremendous individual campaign with the London Royal Ravens in COD Vanguard before joining Minnesota ahead of the MW2 season. The hyper-aggressive SMG player had a strong statistical 2023 season ranking in the top half of most statistical categories.

Attach provides plenty of championship pedigree, and that’s exactly what’s needed for a must-win final stretch of matches. He originally played as an SMG before transitioning to an AR in COD Vanguard.

The longtime CDL veteran gets thrown right back into the fire as Minnesota faces the LA Thieves and Toronto in the final weekend of Qualifer matches.