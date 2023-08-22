Sources: Minnesota Rokkr not rebranding immediately despite G2 merger

Minnesota Røkkr will be maintaining their popular Nordic branding for the upcoming Call of Duty League season despite their merger with European organization G2 Esports. However, according to sources close to the situation, this may change in future seasons, with a possible rebrand in 2024/25.

There have been numerous organizational changes over the opening few years of the franchised Call of Duty League, with the likes of Chicago Huntsmen, Dallas Empire, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, and Paris Legion now all names of the past.

This has come as a result of a number of factors, including simple relocations, mergers, or CDL spots being sold, and the 2023/24 season doesn’t seem to be any different.

With rumors of multiple changes possible, including a previous Dexerto report that stated that Activision has explored the idea of unifying brands across the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, we can confirm that Rokkr will not be changing their branding for at least the upcoming season, despite their upcoming merger with G2.

That may well change next year, though.

Minnesota Rokkr to rebrand in 2024/25?

Call of Duty League Minnesota Rokkr are one of the founding franchises of the COD League.

Multiple sources confirmed to Dexerto that the Rokkr branding will be staying for 2023/24 — but it was stated that current plans indicate a change in 2024/25, for the unannounced Treyarch Call of Duty title.

Version1 COO Brett Diamond confirmed to Dexerto that nothing is changing for the upcoming season, but declined to confirm or deny the possibility of a change next year.

This may go hand-in-hand with the rumors that Activision is looking at possibly dropping city-based franchising entirely, though at the time of writing this only looks to be one of many options Activision is considering with the league.

Rokkr are expected to announce their roster at the end of August, with Dexerto previously reporting a team of Lynz, Vivid, Accuracy, and Owakening expected to be running the show for them.

Outside of the server, coach Daniel ‘Loony’ Loza is expected to lead the line, while Dexerto reported earlier in August that Matthew ‘Burns’ Potthoff is believed to be returning to Call of Duty as the Minnesota franchise’s new General Manager.