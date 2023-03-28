Minnesota RØKKR replace Attach with Fame

Attach has had the pleasure of playing with and against some of the most talented CoD players of all time.

Minnesota RØKKR sent a shockwave through the CDL community, benching Dillon “Attach” Price days before Major 4 Qualifiers.

After placing third at CDL Major 2, Minnesota’s form dipped tremendously in Stage 3. RØKKR dropped all five Qualifier matches and didn’t win a map against LA Thieves in the first round of CDL Major 3.

Despite entering the season with high expectations, and a star-studded lineup, Minnesota announced a major roster change for Stage 4. Minnesota RØKKR Academy star Kevin ‘Fame’ Bonanno gets his first crack at the CDL, replacing star AR Attach.

Minnesota RØKKR bench Attach ahead of Major 4 Qualifiers

Call of Duty League/Minnesota Røkkr Minnesota is hosting a Home Series on April 1.

Attach finished 2022 with the league’s third-best KD, 1.20, earning CDL All-Star second-team honors. Going just off basic stats provided by Breaking Point, his MW2 SnD performances slightly wavered, but his KD stayed above positive in Hardpoint and Control.

Article continues after ad

And besides his numbers on paper, Attach provides plenty of championship pedigree, becoming the youngest player to ever win a CoD World Championship in 2015 at the age of 18. Attach dominated as a league-leading SMG player before transitioning to an AR role during CoD Vanguard.

Meanwhile, Fame has had a red-hot start to MW2, winning the Elite Stage 1 playoffs and placing second at two CDC Open events with the Minnesota RØKKR Academy.

Minnesota RØKKR coaches Daniel ‘Loony’ Loza and Brian ‘Saintt’ addressed fans in their decision-making process behind a roster change.

Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan takes over as Minnesota’s main AR in place of Attach, while Fame will be a flex.

Article continues after ad

Saintt spoke highly of Fame’s ability to transition into a pro roster. “He is a player I have been really high on for over a year now, especially watching the CCL,” Sainnt explained. “He is an incredible player with an incredible mind for the game which is why I was really interested in bringing him on ROKKR at the tail end of the Vanguard season.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Saintt believes Fame will be a perfect “glue guy” capable of blocking spawns, picking uphill time, or doing whatever dirty work Minnesota needs to win.

“There were times where everyone was trying to do too much on the map and I think with Kev, we are going to have a lot more freedom for players like Cam and Marcus to run around and do what they want.”

Article continues after ad

Minnesota currently holds a 20-point lead over Vegas in the CDL standings for the final CoD Champs berth. Based on how the team performs at the Home Series and in Stage 4, Loony didn’t rule out further changes to ensure Champs qualification.

“If further change is needed, we will make it because we want to compete for championships.”

This change comes right before Minnesota hosts Major 4 Qualifer matches in front of its home crowd. On Saturday, April 1, The RØKKR will host the Florida Mutineers and LA Guerrillas for a LAN event.