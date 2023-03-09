CDL franchise Minnesota Røkkr partners with ESG to run MW2 Academy team

The Minnesota Røkkr Academy team is trading their purple uniforms for the blue and white of ESG (formerly Electrify Steel Gaming) as part of a new partnership.

A few Call of Duty League teams took the initiative to invest in academy teams, and the decision is paying dividends. For example, the Los Angeles Guerillas Academy team shined at CDL Major 1, and three players moved up to the CDL roster.

The Boston Breach added Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon from its academy team after Anthony ‘Methodz‘ Zinni retired. Beans made an immediate impact, helping lead Boston to a 4-1 record in Major 3 qualifier matches, securing the second seed.

Article continues after ad

Other CDL teams took note and tried their hand at uncovering the next hidden gem. ‘Ghosty,’ ‘Capsidal,’ ‘Hicksy,’ and ‘Capsidal’ all earned roster spots during Major 3 qualifiers after displaying their chops in the amateur division.

Minnesota Røkkr announced a new partnership with ESG to help foster their Challengers’ talent.

ESG takes over Minnesota Røkkr Academy team

Call of Duty League The Minnesota Rokkr has partnered with ESG.

On March 8, ESG announced its first competitive Call of Duty roster since the Vanguard season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Minnesota Røkkr Academy team will officially be rebranded as ESG moving forward. The partnership is strictly the team itself, not other parts of ESG or Røkkr.

José ‘ReeaL’ Manuel Fernández, Adam ‘GODRX’ Brown, Kevin ‘Fame’ Bonanno, and Casey ‘Pandur’ Romano comprise the full roster.

Article continues after ad

Form professional CoD player and 2018 World Champion Justin ‘SiLLY’ Fargo-Palmer, is the head coach of the new ESG roster.

With the same roster, Minnesota has performed well in the first few months of Modern Warfare 2. The team placed third at CDL Raleigh, second at CDC Boston, and won the Elite Stage 1 Playoffs.

ESG will be competing in the CDC Dallas Open beginning on March 9.