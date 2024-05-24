Boston Breach to sign MajorManiak in last-ditch attempt for CDL Champs qualification miracle

Boston Breach sits dead last in the Call of Duty League standings and by some margin. In an attempt to make a last-ditch effort to kickstart a miracle run to qualify for Champs, sources have told Dexerto that they’re signing Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak.

Despite their best efforts and serious investment made into bringing big-name players to Boston, Breach have failed to see any level of success during this season and have frequently fallen far short of expectations.

Throughout the Major 3 cycle, after picking up Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon and Nathaniel ‘Pentagrxm’ Thomas, the team failed to register a single series win. They finished the online qualifiers 0-7 and dropped out of the Toronto Major dead last.

On their current trajectory, Breach are miles off the mark if they want to make a serious run at Champs qualification. They sit with just 50 points, while 8th place has 120, meaning they’ll need to become a championship contender overnight to qualify.

To do so, the team is making some drastic changes to both the roster and roles within the squad.

According to multiple sources, they are signing MajorManiak, an assault rifle player who previously played for the likes of Atlanta FaZe, Minnesota Rokkr, and Florida Mutineers.

He looks set to replace Pentgrxm for the upcoming Major 4 qualifiers and the LAN itself, with Pentagrxm himself only just getting into the league after years of calls to be given a shot.

With this change, Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner would move to the submachine gun role.

At the time of writing, no other roster changes have been reported, though there have been rumors surrounding LA Thieves and Minnesota Rokkr heading into the final Major of the season.

We understand that Thieves will not be making changes and are sticking with their current quartet for the remainder of the year.

