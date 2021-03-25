Guild signs "multi-million-pound" Subway sponsorship - Dexerto

British esports organization Guild have announced a two-year sponsorship from fast food franchise Subway that’s said to be worth millions of pounds.

Co-owned by David Beckham, this is the third brand deal that the organization have announced since they went public on the London Stock Exchange in October 2020.

While the exact financial details of the sponsorship have not been disclosed, it’s said that Guild will receive four cash instalments over the course of the two years.

As part of the deal, Subway will be named the org’s official quick-service restaurant partner across 55 markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Subway have obtained marketing rights and a spot on the organization’s jersey, and will produce content surrounding their players and creators for social media.

A press release also confirms that Guild will open their headquarters in London later in 2021, in which their new sponsor will also have a presence. Additionally, the fast food chain will be heavily involved in the org’s upcoming academy system.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Subway, an iconic global brand,” said Guild’s executive chairman, Carleton Curtis. “This partnership is particularly exciting as we are completely aligned with Subway’s commitment to helping people make better choices. These shared values also provide a strong foundation for a unique relationship and participation in our Academy. We have received strong support from Subway and look forward to deepening our partnership for the long term.”

“The deal keeps Guild Esports on track to generate significant sponsorship revenues in its first full year since the IPO,” he continued. “As we build a young, dynamic community and fanbase that is much sought-after but hard to reach, our new business momentum continues to grow, and we look forward to announcing new sponsors in due course.”

As well as their deal with gaming peripherals company HyperX, Guild announced a £3.6m sponsorship from a mystery financial technology company in October 2020. The company has still not been revealed as of March 2021.