Real Madrid footballer Casemiro launches esports team CaseEsports - Dexerto

Real Madrid footballer Casemiro launches esports team CaseEsports

Published: 29/Oct/2020 21:32 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 21:39

by Adam Fitch
Casemiro/CaseEsports

Real Madrid and Brazil football star Casemiro has announced the launch of his own esports team, CaseEsports.

The defensive midfielder’s team will initially compete in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, debuting in the qualifier for DreamHack Masters Winter on November 3.

The decision to start a team, according to the org’s official website, was birthed from Casemiro’s “enthusiasm, desire to enjoy and passion for this game” – speaking specifically of Counter-Strike.

The organisation will provide a team of sports professionals to enhance the performance of their players. They plan to “lead the European esports scene” through “effort, perseverance and teamwork.”

CaseEsports land1n
CaseEsports
CaseEsports will be hoping for land1n to make an instant impact.

The all-Brazilian roster that has been assembled includes former paiN Gaming and Tempo Storm players Denis “⁠dzt⁠” Fischer and Paulo “⁠land1n⁠” Felipe, former FURIA Academy duo Yan “⁠yepz⁠” Pedretti and Vinicius “⁠n1ssim⁠” Pereira, and former Imperial player Felipe “⁠delboNi⁠” Delboni.

CaseEsports has already secured the support of multiple sponsors, including peripherals brand HyperX, glasses retailer Hawkers, gaming chair brand Drift, and “fashion soccer” line BŮH.

“This team was created out of a hobby of mine that I really enjoy,” said Casemiro, according to HLTV. “I wanted to take it to a professional level, and just like in my career, I want them to be the best. I know that creating a new team and winning titles will take time and require a lot of work, but I hope that the players and the fans will really enjoy this project.”

Athletes starting their own esports teams is not a new trend by any means.

In the last few months alone, David Beckham launched Guild Esports, Manchester City star Sergio Aguero founded KRU Esports, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster started Team Diverge.

