 Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster launches new gaming org Team Diverge - Dexerto
Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster launches new gaming org Team Diverge

Published: 16/Oct/2020 13:00

by Matt Porter
JuJu Smith-Schuster playing games.
HyperX

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has announced the launch of his own gaming organization, Team Diverge, with six signed content creators and plans to move into esports.

Smith-Schuster is well-known for his incredible skill and talent on the football field, holding a number of NFL and Steelers franchise records, but fans of gaming will know him for his love of video games, his YouTube channel full of gameplay videos, and his close relationship with FaZe Clan.

As one of the most successful and marketable players in the NFL, JuJu is now continuing his crossover into the world of gaming with the introduction of his own organization named Team Diverge, which will start life as a content team with eyes to moving into esports in the future as well.

“In creating my own organization instead of joining one of the big established ones, I know I chose a different path than most in my position would do,” the 23-year-old stated. “I’m not just trying to be a popular figure in gaming for myself; I’m trying to build a special organization that is a platform for others.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster posing in front of Team Diverge logo.
Team Diverge
Smith-Schuster hopes Team Diverge can become a “special organization” that acts as a platform for others.

Team Diverge have already signed six rising content creators to serve as the core of the team in Tubasuki, Micahwave, CitizenSnipes, TheMeatMan, SteelCurtain, and Royalize, with new members set to be announced at a later date. Alongside gaming creators, Smith-Schuster also intends to recruit fellow athletes, musicians, and celebrities who will also help drive the team’s content and help promote the organization. With JuJu admitting that a lot of his Steelers teammates are gamers, it’s possible we could see them take part in Team Diverge content in the future.

Going forward, Team Diverge will be creating a content house in Spring 2021 that will host both gaming creators and crossover talent, something which JuJu is well accustomed to having lived in the FaZe House in the past. During the NFL offseason, the Steelers star will host both the talent and Team Diverge members for three months, creating new content for fans to enjoy.

Esports are also on the agenda, with TD hoping to acquire and create teams in all kinds of different games, including smash hits like Warzone and Fall Guys, and also intends to launch “streetwear-inspired apparel” with activewear brands who will help deliver limited-edition drops and evergreen merchandise for fans of JuJu and Team Diverge to enjoy.

JuJu Smith-Schuster warming up in his FaZe collaboration.
FaZe Clan
Smith-Schuster and FaZe Clan collaborated for a special merch line in 2018.

Smith-Schuster is no stranger to the world of gaming organizations thanks to his long history with FaZe, and even dropped a special merchandise collaboration with them back in 2018. JuJu’s relationship there was clearly fruitful, with the NFL star calling them “great guys” and admitting that he “learned a lot about the bridge between athletes, influencers, and gaming” thanks to the organization.

He’ll be aiming to take that experience into his new venture with Team Diverge, who JuJu states will aim to “move in a different direction than ordinary gaming organizations,” with plans to be “unique in how [they] operate.”

Fortnite

When will Fortnite return to the Apple App Store for iOS devices?

Published: 12/Oct/2020 2:51

by Brad Norton
Fortnite app store
Epic Games

With Epic Games and Apple still butting heads, when can mobile users expect to see Fortnite back in the App Store? The latest United States district court ruling has given us a rough idea of when we can expect to see it back.

When Epic made the move to implement a direct payment method for V-Bucks on mobile, Apple responded swiftly. The two major corporations have been locking horns in legal battles ever since. Fortnite was removed from the App Store and obviously, the player base has been dropping significantly with each passing day.

Despite the developers trying to get the battle royale reinstated ahead of Season 4, Epic hasn’t had any luck as of yet. However, the latest courtroom update has given us new insight on when we can expect to see the game make its grand return to iOS devices.

Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers of the Northern District of California pushed out new rulings on October 9. Fortnite itself won’t be allowed back on the App Store amidst the legal drama. With the trial not commencing until May 3, 2021, the battle royale won’t be back until next year at the earliest.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Mobile players haven’t been able to partake in Fortnite’s Marvel-themed season.

The original issue centered around Epic’s direct method of buying V-Bucks on mobile devices. This bypassed mandatory rules in which a good chunk of every purchase would go into Apple’s pockets. Unless Epic decides to drop this and revert back, mobile gamers will have to wait for the trial in May.

If you’re anxiously waiting to drop into the battle royale on your iPhone, you may not want to hold your breath.

This leaves us a seven-month window from the time of writing. That’s the absolute minimum wait if an agreement is reached near-instantly in the trial.

It may seem like doom and gloom for those with Apple devices. However, the latest rulings did come with some good news. Epic’s Unreal Engine will not be impacted, meaning that other games can proceed on the App Store without hassle.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Epic and Apple have been in direct battle since August 13.

“Epic Games is grateful that Apple will continue to be barred from retaliating against Unreal Engine,” the company said. While Epic is clearly relieved, the developers are still adamant about putting an end to “Apple’s anti-competitive behavior.”

With Fortnite still months out from a potential return to mobile devices, now could be the best time to swap over. Console and PC gamers haven’t missed a beat and next-gen versions of the game will even come boasting graphical upgrades.

