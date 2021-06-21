FaZe Clan collaborate with renowned artist Takashi Murakami on upcoming collection

FaZe Clan announced that their next collection is a collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Known for blending fine and commercial art, Murakami likened the partnership to Warhol and Basquiat.

If you don’t know Murakami by name, you most likely know him by art. His 2007 cover art for Kanye West’s “Graduation” album is considered by many to be a key moment in the evolution of hip hop culture. And further along, his colorful flowers have felt omnipresent in pop culture — gracing walls as neon signs and galleries at France’s Palace of Versailles.

While FaZe Clan’s earlier collaborations have spanned sculptures with Bearbrick and clothing with Xbox, the Murakami partnership is a step in an intriguing direction. Fans appear to be ecstatic about it, but even Murakami has expressed some uncertainty.

In a statement shared by FaZe, the 59-year-old artist mentioned discomfort about the age gap between him and FaZe’s ownership and audience. Drawing parallels to Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, he also expressed serious excitement.

FaZe Clan by Takashi Murakami: coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Q0XfkLZw9W — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) June 21, 2021

Announcing the partnership, Murakami cautioned that he was initially skeptical. When he saw an older Warhol work with Basquiat in the ‘80s, he was worried Warhol was “sucking up to the youth.”

As such, Murakami himself was uncertain about working with FaZe, noting that he “felt a bit shy about doing a collaboration with such young people.”

But considering the longevity of Warhol and Basquiat’s partnership, the Japanese artist is excited by the prospect of this collaboration. While it may feel “incongruous” at present, he believes it may take on a different level of appreciation in 30 years’ time.

Murakami is best known for walking the lines between fine art and pop culture. FaZe are best known for walking the lines between gaming and pop culture. It’s a wide venn diagram, to say the least, but fans are already deeply invested in what might come of this collaboration.

Who knows, maybe the Murakami flower will just get red and black petals and get slapped on a t-shirt. That will probably sell well and end up on reseller markets like StockX.

But, considering Murakami’s insistence on historical reassessment, one has to imagine that he intends this collaboration to be more than a recolor.