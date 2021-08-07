FaZe Banks confirms FaZe x OpTic merch collab coming

FaZe Banks has confirmed that a FaZe x OpTic collab is on its way after leaks appeared on Mike Majlak’s vlog.

From a long-lasting rivalry going back 10 years ago to now coming together for a merch drop, FaZe Banks has officially revealed that the two of the most popular North American esports organizations, FaZe Clan and OpTic Gaming are joining forces.

FaZe Clan and OpTic Gaming are known by many as the ones that kicked the Call of Duty community off on the right start, and now 10 years later, putting their former rivalry aside, they’ll be releasing some merch together.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the collab. In June, Mike Majlak accidentally leaked some of the early mock-up designs while vlogging in the FaZe office, leaving fans eager for the official announcement.

The announcement finally came via episode 49 of his podcast Mom’s Basement with Keemstar. “We’re doing an official collab with OpTic, FaZe is and it’s pretty f**king legendary,” said Banks.

According to Banks, the collab will also include some one-of-one collective items for each of the founders of the organizations. These one-of-one items will apparently all stem back to the beginning, specifically MW2 where both organizations began.

Timestamp of 10:00

We’re still yet to hear anything from OpTic’s side and no official release date for the collab has been revealed.

Nonetheless, whenever the collab is released, we can expect it to be in the history books, as these two organizations have been considered to be rivals for over 10 years.