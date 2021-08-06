DarkZero Esports partners with luxury Las Vegas resort for their players to use

North American esports organization DarkZero have entered a partnership with Las Vegas-based resort and casino, Resorts World Las Vegas.

DarkZero are behind some organizations in the number of partnerships and sponsorships they’ve secured so far, but their new partner is a big one for their players.

Resorts World Las Vegas will host the org’s players, partners, and guests at the resort on an exclusive basis as a result of the deal. A jersey sponsorship is also involved, namely for their teams in Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant.

The aim of the deal is to prioritize the “physical and mental wellbeing” of the team’s players, according to a release, by providing them with a space to relax and unwind.

DarkZero will provide opportunities for fans to engage with “some of the world’s best gamers” as part of “VIP experiences” at the Resorts World Las Vegas resort.

FaZe Clan are set to host an event that combines gaming, music, and sports at the very same resort on August 13. Headlined by rapper Jack Harlow, FaZe are furthering their emergence into pop culture by coming together with investors and members who are big in other industries — including Migos’ Offset, Lil Yachty, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“This partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas will unlock access to world-class amenities for everyone under our brand, as well as current and future partners,” said DarkZero CEO Zach Matula.

“DarkZero will remain committed to becoming an impactful and influential organization within the Las Vegas community. This partnership will ensure that we work alongside Resorts World Las Vegas as they grow in the gaming industry.”