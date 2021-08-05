FaZe Clan hosting ‘Summer Tip-Off’ event in Las Vegas with Jack Harlow

FaZe Clan are hosting an event to bring fans an experience combining gaming, music, and sports, and it’s going to be headlined by top young rapper Jack Harlow.

FaZe Clan are inarguably one of the biggest esports organizations in the world, placed firmly within the scope of popular culture thanks to a huge online presence as well as investors and members including the likes of Migos’ Offset, Lil Yachty, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Now, they’ve announced that they’re hosting a huge event called the Summer Tip-Off on Friday, August 13th at Resorts World Las Vegas, as reported by Variety.

The event is presented by Corona Hard Seltzer and hosted by Druski, with Jack Harlow set to headline with a special performance at Ayu Dayclub, following a gaming exhibition from FaZe Swagg, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Santana, and FaZe Booya, and NBA stars including Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Josh Hart, and more.

Admission is free and RSVPs are required. Additionally, FaZe are running a sweepstakes, which will be promoted across their official social channels, where one lucky fan will have a chance to win a trip for two to the event.

“We have been looking forward to re-entering the live event space and are excited to dive back in alongside Corona Hard Seltzer and Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow with the Summer Tip-Off,” said Jeff Pabst, Chief Revenue Officer of FaZe Clan.

“We’ve been itching to give our fans in-person events for over a year, so to bring to life a cultural convergence of gaming, music, and sports all in one night feels amazing for us and we really hope our fans enjoy the experience.”

FaZe have not yet announced how fans can enter the sweepstakes to win a trip to the event, but this page will be updated when it’s available.