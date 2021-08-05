Overwatch League’s Coca-Cola sponsorship in jeopardy amid Blizzard lawsuit

The Overwatch League is losing some major sponsors in the form of Coca-Cola and State Farm amid the ongoing discrimination lawsuit against Blizzard.

Blizzard has been feeling the heat in recent weeks after news of a major harassment and discrimination lawsuit rocked the company, resulting in major firings, resignations, and an employee walk out.

While T-Mobile had already seen its ads pulled from Overwatch League broadcasts, it seems like other sponsors are following their lead, primarily Coca-Cola.

On August 5, a Washington Post report indicated that State Farm and Coca-Cola are reevaluating their partnerships with the league.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola said they are “aware of the allegations surrounding Activision Blizzard” and “are working with our partners at Blizzard as we take a step back for a moment to revisit future plans and programs,” according to the report.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, State Farm issued a similar response stating they’re “reevaluating our limited marketing relationship with the Overwatch League” and have requested no ads are run during the upcoming weekend’s broadcast.

It’s unclear, however, if Coca-Cola is going to continue sponsoring the league as they reportedly declined to comment on this factor.

Related News

The news comes as the Overwatch League heads towards its season playoffs in the next few weeks with live events scheduled for Texas and the Grand Finals in LA.