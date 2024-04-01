KSI roasts Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight with brutal April Fools post

KSI trolled Jake Paul for agreeing to take on aging boxing superstar Mike Tyson in his next fight with a vicious troll meme on social media.

KSI, who fought Paul’s older brother Logan Paul in a landmark exhibition bout on November 9, 2019, has been in a longstanding battle with both brothers in the influencer-turned-boxer sphere.

The social media star posted a fabricated promotional poster on X advertising a fight between himself and 75-year-old boxing legend George Foreman, in a clear jab at the younger Paul’s upcoming bout against former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, who is in his late 50s.

“I’m back baby! Fighting 75 year old legend and former champ. Don’t worry, age ain’t nothing but a number. Foreman hits harder and is faster than ever before!”

The poster hilariously promoted the bout to have five-second rounds and no punching allowed as KSI pulled no punches in his dig at the younger Paul.

The Paul/Tyson fight has not been ruled an exhibition or pro bout just yet. Rumors suggest that the fight could ultimately have two-minute rounds and require heavier 16-ounce gloves.

An X user trolled KSI in return for being mad about not being the one to get a crack at the younger Paul this summer, a fight he’s wanted for some time now. Neither Jake nor Tyson have responded to KSI’s post.

Paul, 27, will face Tyson, 57 in a heavyweight boxing exhibition bout on June 20. Even though Tyson impressed in his most recent fight against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, the last four years appear to have taken more out of the Hall-of-Fame boxer.

KSI made his point clear with this joke, but it may not age well. Even though he’s up in age, Tyson is still considered the overwhelming favorite to not only beat but knockout the younger Paul this summer.