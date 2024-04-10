Joseph Parker goes viral again with brilliant call out for Anthony Joshua rematch

Joseph Parker has produced another hilarious callout video, this time targeting a rematch with former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Parker went viral earlier this month when he produced a call out video to heavyweight rival Dillian Whyte with his own unique version of Take That’s hit “Back for Good”.

In the video, Parker used the lyric “I have a picture of you beside me” to turn towards a photo of Whyte, before then referencing the next line “I’ve got your lipstick marks still on my coffee cup,” with a mug with Whyte’s “Body Snatcher” nickname emblazoned on the front of it.

Tweeting the video out to his followers, Parker accompanied the call out with a message which read: “I want you back for good, Dillian Whyte. If not, I’m moving on.”

But after getting no response from the “Body Snatcher”, Parker has now turned his sights to another former rival in Joshua.

In a tweet accompanied with the message: “Let’s build a LEGO ring for Parker v Joshua 2,” Parker has recorded a video of himself alongside Ed Sheeran’s hit single: “Lego House”.

In the video, Parker is seen reminiscing over footage of the first fight between the pair and manifesting a rematch in a notebook which says he is ready for a rematch.

The video ends with two Lego figurines inside a Lego ring with the faces of Joshua and Parker attached to their heads.

Boxing fans on X were loving it, with one fan tweeting: “Loving the call outs, your stock has risen so much with your last few fights. Always thought you was more effective as an attacking front foot fighter, hope you get all the fights and riches you deserve.”

Another fan added: “Joseph Parker is the GOAT at making call out videos,” while another said: “Love Joe Parker, man. Rematch would be awesome here. AJ not a man to turn down a challenge either.”

Joshua recently hinted his next fight will be in August and a Parker rematch may make sense. Joshua is in line to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, who fight for all four world heavyweight titles next month.

But there is believed to be a rematch clause for that fight and, if that is the case, Joshua will need a fight between facing the winner of that rematch and his win over Francis Ngannou last month.

Joshua and Parker first met in a world heavyweight title unification fight in Cardiff back in 2018. AJ emerged victorious that night with a unanimous decision win.

Parker has since lost to Whyte and Joe Joyce but is enjoying a renaissance at the top of the heavyweight division after two impressive wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

As such, a rematch between Joshua and Parker could well be the hottest fight in the division aside from Fury vs Usyk.