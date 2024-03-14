Anthony Joshua’s coach explains why Francis Ngannou got knocked out

Anthony Joshua’s coach has explained Francis Ngannou’s critical error, which stopped the mega fight prematurely in round two.

Francis Ngannou, a former UFC champion, fought Anthony Joshua, a former boxing world champion, in a combat sports “super fight” on March 8.

The fight lasted less than two rounds, with Joshua sending Ngannou to the canvas on three occasions, including the final knockout blow.

Joshua’s coach, Ben Davison, appeared on an MMA Hour episode and explained why Ngannou’s trademark chin didn’t hold up.

Anthony Joshua targeted Francis Ngannou’s weakness

Host Ariel Helwani asked what game planning against Ngannou looked like, as he only had one boxing match under his belt at the time.

“We couldn’t really use or take much information from [his UFC fights]. But he did have that one fight with Fury, and we did find some tendencies,” Davison said.

Helwani pushed for greater detail about those tendencies, and Davison obliged.

“[Ngannou] struggles to defend the right hand from southpaw stance, and that’s what led to the knockout.

“I just think [switching stances] was a mistake on his behalf. I don’t think Francis doesn’t have a chin, but I don’t think it had ever been tested properly.

“It’s just, I think no matter how good your chin is when you’re getting hit with punches that you can’t see by somebody like Anthony Joshua – no chin is going to hold up against that.”

Ngannou receives high praise from Joshua’s coach

Davison is a well-known trainer who gets credit for helping Tyson Fury overcome severe personal issues en route to becoming champion.

The long-time trainer offered encouragement for Ngannou’s boxing aspirations. “I think [the Fury fight] was a fight that didn’t really make sense at the time,” Davison remarked.

“But, you know, post that fight, it did make sense. [Ngannou] put in a fantastic performance.

“And I genuinely do believe, even now, he’s a credible world-class heavyweight whether that’s boxing or MMA.”

Even after a devastating loss in his second career boxing match, Ngannou is receiving high praise from many in the sport and Davison firmly believes in Ngannou’s chances of carving out a successful boxing career.

“I think he would be a handful for anybody,” Joshua’s trainer said emphatically.