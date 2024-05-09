Joseph Parker stars in hilarious ‘The Office’ parody ahead of next fight

Joseph Parker’s search for his next opponent in the boxing ring took yet another comedic turn after he shared a video mimicking an iconic moment from the hit TV show The Office.

Parker is no stranger to starring in viral clips that show the 32-year-old’s humorous side. The New Zealander called out Dillian Whyte for a rematch, singing along to Take That’s hit Back for Good.

After Whyte, Parker then set his eyes on Anthony Joshua, this time to the tune of Ed Sheeran’s song Lego House.

The former WBO heavyweight world champion has now covered another classic song, but this time it is from David Brent’s catalogue – the UK’s version of Michael Scott in the British version of The Office.

Article continues after ad

Parker and his team recreate one of the most memorable moments from the series where Brent gets out a guitar during an employee training seminar and stars to sing the catchy tune, Free Love Freeway.

Article continues after ad

Alongside the video, Parker wrote: “Team Parker office meeting discussing next fight options went really, really well!”

Parker is still waiting to lock in plans for his next fight after enjoying an upturn in form, beating Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder in his last two fights.

A rematch with Joshua is still on the cards, but AJ has his eyes set on the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk before he entertains the idea of a possible second bout with Parker.

Article continues after ad

Joshua got the better of Parker the last time the pair met, but the latter’s impressive performances over Zhang and Wilder give cause to get excited about a repeat of their 2018 showdown in Cardiff.

AJ won by unanimous decision that night, yet six years later the pair now stand as one of the most exciting matchups in the division should an agreement be reached.