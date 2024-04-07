Anthony Joshua reveals “fuel” that would motivate him in Tyson Fury fight

Anthony Joshua has revealed he has stored every bit of trash talk he has received from heavyweight rival Tyson Fury and will use it as fuel if the pair do finally fight each other in the ring.

For the last eight-and-a-half years, the British rivals have both simultaneously held world title belts but a mega fight between the pair has never quite materialized.

However, now Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh has managed to get Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn and Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, to work together on shows, a fight between the pair feels closer than ever.

Fury will unify his WBC belt with Oleksandr Usyk’s WBA, IBF and WBO straps when the pair fight each other to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in Saudi Arabia next month.

Joshua will be eyeing a shot at the winner of that bout, having twice previously lost to Usyk himself, but British fight fans will hope Fury emerges victorious to finally set up what would arguably be the biggest ever British fight.

And should that come to pass, Joshua has revealed during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show that he is in no mood to forget any of the trash talk Fury has dished out over the years.

“100%,” Joshua replied when asked if he takes trash talk personally. “You take it personally and you meditate on it and you want to punish them for what they have said about you.

When pressed over how he felt when Fury called him a “silly sausage”, Joshua countered: “What do you think I felt?

“This is one of my rivals, this is someone I want to compete with one day. Everything he has said, I have it stored in the back of my memory and when the fight happens I want to use that as a lot of fuel.”