EA boss makes huge Battlefield 2042 admission: “I don’t think we delivered”

It’s no secret that Battlefield V and 2042 performed below expectations, but EA CEO Andrew Wilson owned up to the franchise’s recent shortcomings.

Battlefield celebrated its 20th anniversary on September 6, and EA marked the occasion by proclaiming, “we are all in on Battlefield.”

You would be hard-pressed to trust EA after Battlefield 2042’s tumultuous launch. However, the developers made massive strides in Season 2, and its promises for Season 3 and beyond provide at least a small glimmer of hope for reaching a light at the end of the tunnel.

Now, EA’s CEO has admitted that the recent Battlefield titles underperformed in a big way.

EA Battlefield Season 2 added one new map and several quality-of-life changes.

EA CEO comes clean about Battlefield’s shortcomings

In a conference call with Goldman Sachs, EA CEO Andrew Wilson admitted to missing the mark with Battlefield V and 2042.

Wilson admitted, “I don’t think we delivered in the last two iterations of that in the way we should have,” referring to Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield V.

EA’s boss stated, that there’s “a lot of work to do” to restore Battlefield to its former glory.

Wilson went on to reference the Star Wars sequel trilogy and how it failed to live up to fan expectations, but had shows such as The Mandalorian help recover the franchise’s reputation. Wilson believes Battlefield can make a similar rebound.

“We’ve seen movies, you know, not to live up to the expectations of franchises. Star Wars might be on such franchise, and then you can see what happens when you get the right creative team involved, how they can completely reinvent and grow a franchise.”

Battlefield desperately needs reinventing, but Wilson said, “we have an extraordinary creative team involved in Battlefield now.”

Wilson also pointed at cross-platform play being a valuable tool for Battlefield making a turnaround.

EA made its voice voices loud and clear, but the company and developers still have a long way to go in restoring the faith of a fractured community.