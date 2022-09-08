EA commits to supporting Battlefield 2042 and bringing Campaign back

If it wasn’t for the bugs, Battlefield 2042 would be exceptional.

EA announced Ridgeline Games is developing Battlefield’s next Campaign, a “new Battlefield experience,” and the developers reaffirmed their commitment to Battlefield 2042.

In June, EA shot down claims it is abandoning Battlefield 2042. The developers followed through with their promise up to now, successfully releasing Season 1 and Season 2.

Beyond Season 2, Dice announced a class system is finally returning in Season 3, and the developers plan to support the game beyond three seasons.

Battlefield General Manager Byron Beede kept the good news rolling for Battlefield fans, announcing Campaign is returning for the Franchise’s next installment and an entirely “new Battlefield experience.”

EA reveals plan for Battlefield’s future

Battlefield celebrated its 20th anniversary on September 6. Beede confirmed, “we are all in on Battlefield,” and the General Manager announced a team of multiple studios dedicated to building a “connected Battlefield Franchise.”

Beede announced Marcus Lehto of Ridgeline Games is leading a team to bring Campaign back to Battlefield.

Backed by a world-class team, he’ll be leading the charge to develop a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe that will engage fans in new and exciting ways while remaining true to the classic elements of the series. Byron Beede, EA General Manager

EA also announced longtime Creative Director Lars Gustavsson is leaving his role. Known in the community as Mr. Battlefield, Gustavsson joined DICE in 2000 and has been with Battlefield since its first game in 2002.

Ripple Effect, known for its work on Medal of Honor, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4, is working on an unannounced Battlefield project.

Ripple Effect is focused on creating an entirely new Battlefield experience that will complement and build upon the series’ foundations. Byron Beede, EA General Manager

DICE will unsurprisingly dedicate all efforts to Multiplayer, and Industrial Toys is developing Battlefield Mobile.