When and where to watch new Star Wars series Andor – Rogue One prequel explained

With new Star Wars series Andor hitting screens in a couple of weeks, this is your guide to everything you need to know about the Rogue One prequel.

It’s been a busy year for Star Wars fans. The Book of Boba Fett ended in February, Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted in May, and there have been regular updates about forthcoming series’ Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew.

But next to launch is Andor, a prequel about Rogue One character Cassian Andor. The series was renewed for a second season at D23 over the weekend. And that’s before Season 1 has even aired.

So the following are all the details you need for when and where to watch the show, as well as who is in it, and what Andor is about.

What is Andor about?

Andor revolves around thief-turned-spy Cassian Andor, and the birth of the Rebellion.

Details are thin on the ground at this late stage, but Variety recently spoke to showrunner Tony Gilroy about the series, and describe Andor as follows…

“[Gilroy] uses Cassian’s story to depict, in almost Dickensian detail, the intertwining lives of everyday people as they orbit around the formation of the Rebel Alliance. While legacy characters like Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera do appear, the vast majority of the ensemble’s more than 200 actors are playing brand new characters, often inhabiting worlds we’ve never seen before.

“Most crucially, rather than wayward Jedi or secret Skywalkers, Andor follows lowly factory workers and midlevel technocrats, seemingly unremarkable characters who’ve long hovered in the background but were never granted the spotlight until now.”

When and where to watch Andor

The first three episodes of Andor launch on Disney+ on September 21, 2023.

The series is 12 episodes long, and episodes will then air at weekly intervals until the end of the run, on November 23, 2023.

A second 12-episode series is also being worked on, which follows on from the events of Season 1, and lead into the events of Rogue One.

Who is in Andor?

Diego Luna and Forest Whittaker reprise their Rogue One roles as Cassian Andor and Saw Gerrera respectively. As does Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Stellan Skarsgård is probably the biggest name to join the cast, playing a character called Luthen Rael, who features prominently in the above trailer. While legendary star of stage and screen Fiona Shaw has been cast as a character called Maarva.

Elsewhere Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Anton Lesser all play Imperial Officers, while Adria Arjona is playing a character called Bix Caleen.

For more Star Wars content, head here, while we’ll have reviews for each episode of Andor as and when they drop.