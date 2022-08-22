Battlefield 2042 devs confirm class system finally returning

The final Battlefield 2042 update ahead of Season 1 is now upon us.

EA shared a development update and finally acknowledged the “polarizing” Specialist system.

DICE re-confirmed its commitment to working on Season 2, 3, and beyond. Season 1 sparked life back into BF2042 and helped draw back players.

In a briefing, BF2042 developers called Season 1 a “special moment” for the team. They admitted to players being frustrated and are focused on “keeping the good times rolling.”

Two new primary weapons, one sidearm, and two Vault weapons are coming to Season 2. Along with two more map remakes and one new map.

For the cherry on top, DICE teased a “massive overhaul” to Specialists, coming in Season 3.

Class system returns to Battlefield 2042

Electronic Arts A look at the newly redesigned Specialists in Battlefield 2042.

Classes have been a core Battlefield feature for years. Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer, offer players different weapons, gadgets, and playstyles. Battlefield 2042 opted to remove classes and introduce Specialists.

There are 11 specialists in BF2042, each with unique abilities and gadgets. For the first time in franchise history, players could use any weapon they wanted between Specialists.

Battlefield 2042 development team member, Alexia Christofi, said, “the arrival of specialists in Battlefield 2042 has been polarizing, and we have heard you. So, in Season 3, we will be moving specialists into the classic and familiar class system.”

DICE announced the class system is making a triumphant return, with the target timeline of update 3.2. Here are the official class divisions.

Assault

Webster Mackay

Santiago “Dozer”Espinoza

Emma “Sundance” Rosier

Recon

Ji-soo Paik

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele

Navin Rao

Support

Maria Falck

Constantin “Angel” Anghel

Engineer

Kimble “Irish” Graves

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky

Ewena Lis

The update restricts gadgets within classes, but weapons will remain unrestricted. DICE said, “we continue to find that players prefer the freedom to choose the loadouts that best suit their playstyle.”

There is no official release date for Season 2, so it may still be a while before we finally see classes back in BF2042.