Battlefield 2042’s performance is so bad cheating sites are discontinuing hacks for it

Battlefield 2042’s cheating problem is being solved ⁠— but not in the way DICE would be hoping for. Cheat developers are discontinuing hacks for the franchise’s latest release because the game’s performance is too bad, and no one is playing the game.

While Battlefield 2042 came out swinging with big promises to stop cheaters in their tracks (failing before the game even launched), they’ve managed to complete the task ⁠— somewhat.

However, it’s not the best news for DICE and EA.

Apparently Battlefield 2042’s in-game performance is so bad and riddled with bugs and glitches not even cheat developers can crack the code. Cheating sites are canceling hacks for the game for now ⁠⁠— not just because of the scuffed code, but because no one is playing the game.

“The reason for this decision is the ongoing performance issue of the game which affects the cheat, and that most people don’t use their subscription anymore since the game is dying,” one cheat developer told players on Discord.

This comes after a terrible couple of months for DICE following Battlefield 2042’s flop. The game was overtaken by its predecessor, Battlefield V, on Steam in terms of player count. Numerous developers have left the studio to pursue other projects after shipping the game, with the bugs racking up and few fixes in sight.

Since the start of 2022, Battlefield 2042 is yet to crack 20,000 concurrent players on Steam. It is averaging around 9,000 a day with the player base dwindling.

While DICE are continuously shipping updates to try and stem the bleeding, whether players will ever return to Battlefield 2042 remains to be seen. Steam has gone as far to offer players refunds no matter how much they’ve played the game.

One thing is for sure though: if players do come back to the title, so will the cheats.