Battlefield 2042 Hazard Mode: everything we know so far

Battlefield 2042 arrives this October with loads of brilliant features to boot. Hazard Mode is a key mode adding something fresh to the franchise. Here’s everything we know so far.

EA are getting ready to lock and load with their next flagship Battlefield installment. Coming three years after the mixed response of Battlefield V, players around the world are patiently waiting for a new experience. The illusively titled Hazard Mode has piqued the interest of fans.

Details have been scarce, but thanks to a wealth of datamining, we’ve got plenty to breakdown on the upcoming mode.

What is Hazard Mode?

Since the official reveal of Battlefield 2042, the developers have been tight lipped when it comes to what October’s arrival will entail. Among the continued secrets is a new mode called Hazard Mode. Though originally thought to be a revitalized version of Firestorm battle royale, the developers have gone on record to deter any comparisons.

Thanks to renowned Battlefield dataminer temporyal, we now have a better understanding of Hazard Mode’s features.

Described as a mixture of Escape from Tarkov and The Hunt: Showdown, this comparison alone begs the question of whether EA are going from a mixture of PVE & PVP. Perhaps we’re in for some Rambo-style covert ops?

Hazard Zone seems to be indeed a mix between Escape from Tarkov & Hunt Showdown. The 🚀 "Orbital" map in #Battlefield 2042 has built-in support for this game mode. Other known locations can't be verified without additional data. No sign of a Hazard Zone exclusive map available. pic.twitter.com/C1imZe2Hdi — temporyal (@temporyal) August 13, 2021

Covert operations might just be the flavor of gameplay here, as players will be expected to excavate destroyed satellites for highly classified data. It is unclear whether collecting data will increase the threat within the world.

However, with the mention of a tactical upgrade that ensures your loadout won’t be lost, it sounds like the locals won’t be pleased with your presence.

Expect to collect intel from data drives & crashed satellites in Hazard Zone. After a briefing screen and insertion via Little Bird, it's up to you to search the area. The danger of losing equipment can be countered with a "Loadout Insurance", one of numerous tactical upgrades. pic.twitter.com/3UR39Q8Ntt — temporyal (@temporyal) August 13, 2021

Brave new world

Scattered throughout the environment will be various POIs. Ammo stations will aid ammunition management, whereas the purpose of uplinks looks to be a Warzone-styled box system. Here the player can get hold of the enticing Ranger cyborg dog or vehicles including the ATV.

#Battlefield Hazard Zone maps seem to feature various points of interest like ammo stations and uplinks. Here you can call for a Ranger (Robot Dog) or HDT Storm (ATV). There are also links to a respawn sequence with states like start, pause, resume & abort. pic.twitter.com/WeoFz7omgK — temporyal (@temporyal) August 13, 2021

Reinforcing the idea of PVE gunfights, A.I enemies will be able to parachute into the map and call for reinforcements as the player escalates carnage throughout their mission. The possibility of A.I bosses is a captivating addition, which should make for some ballistic moments.

You might encounter AI soldiers like a patrol using a Jaguar EBRC or HDT Storm in #Battlefield Hazard Zone. According to some data, they can get reinforcements and parachute (solo or squads) into the map. AI "bosses" will probably serve as additional objectives & grant rewards. pic.twitter.com/5nLVB4nG6l — temporyal (@temporyal) August 13, 2021

Once the mission is over, players will be able to exfiltrate to safety via landing zones. From here helicopters can be claimed. If a player misses the exfil, similar to Cold War Zombies, a mission fail will be triggered.

You can leave the Hazard Zone by using an extraction zone (landing zones for helicopters which can be claimed & activated). An extraction can also fail if you miss the helicopter. 💰"Hazard Zone currency" is probably the key to expand your weapon, gadget and perk collection… pic.twitter.com/N4sYvUd9IZ — temporyal (@temporyal) August 13, 2021

Keeping it tactical

Players looking to add some buffs to their chosen specialist can do so with tactical upgrades. Ranging from increased ammunition to faster healing, there is a sleuth of upgrades that will aid any playstyle.

Here is a list of twelve Tactical Upgrades for your soldiers in #Battlefield Hazard Zone. More ammo or extra respawn? Additional storage or faster healing? Keep in mind that this is all work in progress and some things might never see the light of day. Hope you had some fun 😀 pic.twitter.com/N7WDGm1hW7 — temporyal (@temporyal) August 13, 2021

Interestingly, one upgrade called “Bonus A.I Reward” looks to compensate players after defeating their foes. This could be a way to collect better loot or weapons within the world itself.

Battlefield 2042 has become one of this year’s most anticipated titles. With only a couple months left till launch, we recommend checking back in for more updates as they develop.