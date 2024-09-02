Dazzling Baldur’s Gate 3 bug makes two Shadowhearts appear

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player somehow ended up with two Shadowhearts in their party, which amused the community.

With multiple awards snatched and a massive player count even over a year since release, Baldur’s Gate 3 truly has set the bar very high. Though while that’s the case, the game is not without a fair share of hiccups, often due to how massive it is.

Players have discovered various bugs in the game, some of which can be outright game-breaking, while others are simply hilarious. Adding to the list of quirks, this time, one user has managed to have two Shadowhearts appear in their game. Some may consider this a plus.

In a Reddit thread, the player shared an in-game screenshot, which takes place in Grymforge. Somehow, instead of displaying their whole party properly, the cutscene ended up showing two Shadowhearts alongside Gale and Lae’zel.

Granted, the user didn’t elaborate further on what they did for this to happen or if they had used any mods. Nonetheless, this quickly caught the community’s attention, with players poking fun at the situation.

As far as reaction goes, a portion of the players in the comments claimed that the user is living the “dream.” One of them said: “OP has the dream playthrough.”

One user wasn’t so surprised, given that Shadowheart is a trickery cleric. “That’s clearly her invoke duplicity channel divinity!” they mentioned.

“Shadowheart clone no jutsu,” one chimed in. Meanwhile, one user claimed: “One is a tempest cleric and the other one is a War cleric, those Shadowhearts will be stomping everything..”

Seeing this phenomenon, naturally, some players were reminded of Orin and commented that it was just one of her usual “shenanigans.”

Aside from Shadowheart, others in the comments claimed they’ve also experienced this bug in Grymforge and Duergar camp with other companions. With Patch 7 just around the corner, however, players can expect more bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to arrive in the game.