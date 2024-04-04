This Baldur’s Gate 3 companion is Tav’s second in command according to fans

While Tav may be the default leader of Baldur’s Gate 3, many fans were wondering who their second in command would be, and one companion undoubtedly came out on top.

As it typically goes in D&D, there isn’t usually a prominent leader of the group. However, in a game where you’re the only player, it usually goes without saying that the player is the main character. This is entirely the case for Baldur’s Gate 3, where Tav retains their position as leader and caretaker of some troubled companions.

However, during one scene, a companion is kidnapped by Orin. This has some Baldur’s Gate 3 fans wondering on the game’s Reddit – who would take the lead if Tav went missing?

“Say for the sake of argument, Tav is the one who gets kidnapped, who steps up in their absence?” asked the player, going on to wonder that you could “make a case for Shadowheart, Jaheira, Laezel, and Wyll, but idk. Jaheira feels the most right considering she is High Harper after all, but I’m curious to see what other people might say. More broadly, which companion ends up filling in that “right-hand man” spot.”

While the poster clearly thought Jaheira would be the ideal candidate, other fans thought Lae’zel would end up taking the reins. One user commented: “Everyone knows that Lae’zel is just gonna walk up with a chain and beat people until they understand who’s in ska’keth command.”

However, one user highlighted that “Lae’zel would lead you on an insane hunt to please a “goddess” whom everyone else thinks sucks and isn’t even very powerful or cooperative” rather than actually saving you.

Interestingly, a few players thought Minthara would be the ideal second in command during an evil run where you romance her. One user revealed the reason behind the idea: “Once you are hers, she would murder everyone to get you back.”

Nevertheless, hundreds of players took to the comments to share the most obvious answer, Gale.”He’s the most level-headed” commented one user, while another echoed their thoughts by adding that “he’d be the best counsel.”

However, another fan shared exactly why Gale is the second in command to both players and Larian themselves: “Gale is the canon leader in Bg3 promotion vids. Gale is the lore-accurate answer.”

It’s hard to deny that Gale would be the best person to keep all the other companions on track, while still managing to save you from Orin, but who knows who’d end up trying to take over?