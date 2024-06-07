Baldur’s Gate 3 evil playthrough tips that won’t lock you out of content

The problem with an evil playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3 is missing out on certain quests and content from killing NPCs. However, there are ways to avoid this while staying evil.

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to play the game however they want, with many different options that can affect their playthrough.

The amount of content in the game also further heightens its replayability, allowing for each playthrough to feel completely different — whether you’re playing as a good Tav or Dark Urge. That said, despite the amount of freedom the game has, playing an evil character has one glaring issue when not done right.

Article continues after ad

While you get to see things that won’t normally happen during a good run, the chances of you being under-leveled are pretty high if you’re playing as a murderhobo killing anyone in sight.

Doing this not only locks you out of future quests or extra content from certain characters, but you’ll also miss out on XP to level up. And most importantly, the more good-aligned companions will likely leave you.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, some players have gathered in a Reddit thread to share their advice to avoid making this mistake when it comes to doing an evil playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios You can still play as an evil character in Baldur’s Gate 3 without murdering an entire town.

One player wrote, “In this game, it’s better to be self-serving than a mustache-twirling, capital-V Villain. Don’t just choose the most evil option, choose the ones that give you the most personal benefit and you’ll do plenty of evil things.”

Another user pointed out that making evil decisions as the “bad guy” can open up other doors instead of locking you out of “too much content,” as opposed to just straight-up killing everyone, which will cause problems in the long run.

On the other hand, a different player mentioned that there are other ways to be evil in this game rather than “murder an entire town of people.” This includes being a “sneaky, backstabbing d****” who’s only out for their own gain.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has taught us that whatever actions we take, there will always be consequences waiting to happen.