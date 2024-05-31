Every Baldur’s Gate 3 player should experience this difficult battle at least once

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with tough battles and epic challenges as your character attempts to free themselves of their Mind Flayer fate. One unsuspecting fight often gets missed, though, and it’s easily one of the best in the game.

Due to the pure number of choices in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s easy to miss multiple questlines, NPCs, battles, or even entire locations. After all, if you choose to follow the Grove and go through the Underdark to get to Act Two, you’ll miss the entire Githyanki Creche – much to Lae’zel’s very verbal disappointment.

However, if you do choose to bypass the Githyanki Creche then you’ll be missing out on one of the most challenging but easily the most entertaining and strategic fight in the entire game.

The fight in question requires battling the entire Creche in one go, so if you do choose to experience this battle, do it out of Honour Mode and make sure you’re okay with forgoing the Githyanki questline for the rest of the story.

Larian Studios

As detailed by players on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, the Creche battle is one you should try at least once. One fan called it “the most difficult, nerve-wracking, and fun encounter I’ve had throughout my 700+ hours thus far” while another called it a “tough battle” while commenting on how rewarding it is to succeed.

While recommending the fight, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player highlighted the tactical nature, adding that they “felt like I couldn’t mindlessly spam my way out of this one, and actually had to think and strategize” due to it being such a large group of enemies.

It’s worth noting the player who first recommended the fight did use a Party Limit mod and various hirelings so it’s important you come it with a freshly prepared team who’s recently long rested.

If you intend to try the Creche fight, we recommend carefully building your Tav or Dark Urge and selecting the best companions in Baldur’s Gate 3.

