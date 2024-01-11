Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers one act of kindness that pays off in Act III

Baldur’s Gate 3 has quite a lot of secrets that you can come across during your journeys. One such player managed to stumble upon an act of kindness that paid off big time in Act 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most intricately developed games that you can play right now. As such, you are bound to miss a lot of things that you will be surprised to discover in subsequent playthroughs.

One such player managed to come across the secret of the Moonlantern that you require in the Shadow Cursed Lands in their 4th playthrough. Additionally, they had no idea that freeing the Pixie would later net them positive results in Act 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers secrets of the Moonlantern in 4th playthrough

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a player named Rarely-Posting. The player claimed, “After 3 playthroughs, slogging through the shadow lands with a Moonlantern, tossing it to help friends, getting stuck in Turn-based any time I moved too far away.”

They continued, “I finally decided to let the pixie free. 3 times I went through act 2 with that lantern yelling at me, not once did I consider letting her go. I even commented to my wife this time how the shadow curse was one of the few not-fun aspects of the game for me, instead it was just work, only to find out an hour later that I never had to deal with it at all.”

Other players joined the conversation revealing that this is something many of them have already done. However, the interesting part to consider here is that this particular decision has positive implications in Act 3 of the game.

Looking to verify this, one Reddit user mentioned, ” The only time I’ve gotten to act three, I had released Dolly Thrice in Act 2, and the press immediately upon seeing me was like ‘Well hey there. You scratched my friend’s back… how about I just let you know right now we need to change this article for tomorrow?'”

Another user chimed in, “If you let it go to press with bad news, your reputation with merchants takes a big hit. Prices go up. If you change it to favorable news, your rep goes up and prices go down,” before a different player claimed, “Yeah, you would just have to do a persuasion check first if you didn’t help her.”

It seems like freeing the Pixie leads to pretty good rewards once players reach Act 3. However, this also shows that the game has a wide range of secrets to uncover and even amongst veterans, it’s easy to miss out on them.