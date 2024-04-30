GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin strategy makes defending Halsin’s portal easier

Brianna Reeves
baldur's gate 3 halsin portalLarian Studios

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovered a Paladin-based strategy that makes defending Halsin’s portal in Act 2 a bit easier.

After completing the “Wake Up Art Callugh” side quest in Act 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 players can help Halsin remove a dark curse in the “Lift the Shadow Curse” mission.

The side quest requires users to protect the portal Halsin steps into, a tall task involving one of the game’s most challenging battles. As such, preparation has proven essential, especially since large swarms of undead foes will stop at nothing to destroy the portal.

Relying on Clerics, Paladins, and others wielding magic weapons is the key to success in this quest. And now, players have discovered yet another tactic to improve Halsin’s chances of making it back alive.

According to Reddit user Lazzitron, Level 9 Paladins with access to the Level 3 Warden of Vitality spell can heal allies for 2d6 hit points, so long as they’re within a 30-foot range. The Baldur’s Gate 3 player claims this effect also applies to Halsin’s shadow portal.

“It seems to override whatever code prevents the portal from being targeted by heals,” the user explained. And since Warden of Vitality isn’t a Concentration spell, enemies can’t break it by dealing damage to players.

The healing boost provided by such a strategy is admittedly minimal. Even a Tav at the top of their game will still want to enter the fight well-prepared. However, every little bit helps in the long run – Halsin would most certainly be thankful for any extra assistance provided.

Related Topics

Baldur's Gate 3

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Baldur's Gate 3 stealth
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 players learn stealth isn’t always the way to go after skipping major story arc
Jessica Filby
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 needs a redeeming ending for The Emperor
Jessica Filby
The dog Scratch in bg3
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 subtle detail proves everyone loves Scratch
Scott Baird
A screenshot featuring Stardew Valley and Baldur's Gate 3.
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley meets Baldur’s Gate 3 characters in new exciting mod
Michelle Cornelia
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech