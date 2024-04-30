Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin strategy makes defending Halsin’s portal easier

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovered a Paladin-based strategy that makes defending Halsin’s portal in Act 2 a bit easier.

After completing the “Wake Up Art Callugh” side quest in Act 2, Baldur’s Gate 3 players can help Halsin remove a dark curse in the “Lift the Shadow Curse” mission.

The side quest requires users to protect the portal Halsin steps into, a tall task involving one of the game’s most challenging battles. As such, preparation has proven essential, especially since large swarms of undead foes will stop at nothing to destroy the portal.

Relying on Clerics, Paladins, and others wielding magic weapons is the key to success in this quest. And now, players have discovered yet another tactic to improve Halsin’s chances of making it back alive.

According to Reddit user Lazzitron, Level 9 Paladins with access to the Level 3 Warden of Vitality spell can heal allies for 2d6 hit points, so long as they’re within a 30-foot range. The Baldur’s Gate 3 player claims this effect also applies to Halsin’s shadow portal.

“It seems to override whatever code prevents the portal from being targeted by heals,” the user explained. And since Warden of Vitality isn’t a Concentration spell, enemies can’t break it by dealing damage to players.

The healing boost provided by such a strategy is admittedly minimal. Even a Tav at the top of their game will still want to enter the fight well-prepared. However, every little bit helps in the long run – Halsin would most certainly be thankful for any extra assistance provided.