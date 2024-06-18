Baldur’s Gate 3 players warn against giving Lae’zel key potion

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a ton of unexpected interactions, where a seemingly small decision can turn out to have significant consequences further down the road. A lot of those relate to members of the player’s party, and the community has flagged yet another of these potentially dangerous situations.

Lae’zel is one of the most valuable potential party members in the game. She’s comfortably the best Tank offer and is a great melee option for certain fights, particularly with so much of the rest of the cast being ranged and spell-focused.

She is also available to romance if we so choose, though one player quickly found out that this can be highly dangerous, particularly if she has a certain item in her inventory.

In a post on Reddit, the player shared how they had handed off the Rune Powder Vial to Lae’zel for safekeeping. After an argument between the two broke out, thanks to their romantic entanglement, things quickly devolved into physical combat.

Though the player assumed this would be a simple melee, Lae’zel threw the Rune Powder, before drinking a Haste potion and casting Ice Storm with a scroll. This destroyed half the camp and massively set the player’s progress back, further underlining how danger is around every corner in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Others were quick to share their own mishaps. One said, “I once had Gale fail a Domination save on the way through the upper city. On his next turn I suddenly lost, no indication of what happened. Fairly certain he blew himself up.”

Another added, “I think it was Confusion that one of Minthara’s interrogators cast on us while rescuing her. Lae’zel pulled that vial out and killed two of us. So rune anything goes straight to camp now.”

These unexpected consequences are part of the fabric that makes Baldur’s Gate 3 so special. With so many still playing the game, it’s only a matter of time before more emerge.