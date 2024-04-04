Disturbing Baldur’s Gate 3 cutscene mixup leaves player shocked

After looting a certain NPC in the game, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player who’s new to the game was surprised to be met with this disturbing scene.

Plenty of wild stories have been going on in Baldur’s Gate 3 over time. Like streamers getting caught off guard after running into awkward encounters or the infamous bear scene – the list goes on.

Veteran players know this all too well. But it’s definitely a different story for a new player, having no idea that looting a certain NPC character would lead to an explicit cutscene. In a Reddit thread, they explained that it all started from a Wyll encounter.

They mentioned: “For one reason or another, we aggroed him, and he attacked our party.” As the player didn’t want to kill him, they ended up knocking him out with a “non-lethal” blow.

“Now, this being my first playthrough, I naturally looted his body – gold, weapons, clothes, and all… not knowing he was a potential future party member.”

Nothing would’ve prepared the player for what they’d see next. As it turned out, looting Wyll’s body led the player to witness a certain cutscene of Wyll while the character was completely naked.

“I’m currently in tears as I am typing this out,” they added. “What a legend.”

While something like this isn’t new in the game, other players in the comments shared similar stories, and some of them even responded with jokes, poking fun at what the OP went through.

“This happened to me on my last playthrough,” commented one user. They explained that their party member chose to loot Minthara after knocking her out, something they had warned against.

And lo and behold, because of that, the trial scene, which was supposed to be a “serious” one, ended up being the opposite. They mentioned, “I was WHEEZING because of how funny it was.”

“‘The Blade of Frontiers, at your service’ suddenly got a whole new meaning,” joked a different player, referring to the name of Wyll’s main story quest.

Meanwhile, another user thanked the OP for sharing this, claiming it’s their “next playthrough idea.” Things like this can happen in Baldur’s Gate 3, but in case you’re wondering, there’s a way to turn them off.