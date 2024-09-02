Baldur’s Gate 3 players find vile ways to get rid of game’s most hated character

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have revealed some of the more creative tricks they pulled off to get rid of the game’s most hated NPC, Wulbren Bongle.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has no doubt some of the most evil and unpleasant characters we’ve seen in years. And despite that being the case, some of them still manage to earn praise from a portion of the community. The same thing doesn’t apply to Wulbren Bongle, though.

One thing that has not changed since the game was released is how much players hate Wulbren Bongle to the point there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to hating him. This is all because of his personality and overall attitude in the game.

While it’s possible to get rid of him using this trick in Act 3, players have gathered in a Reddit thread to share other unique ways they’ve dealt with the deep gnome.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 players can’t stop hating Wulbren Bongle.

One user admitted one of the highlights of every of their playthrough is killing him near the docks before he disappears.

“As soon as Wulbren storms off after the Steel Watch Foundry quest is completed, I follow him, kill him near the docks before he disappears, and dump his corpse next to the ruined building,” they explained.

Another user mentioned, “I always take the gunpowder bomb that he gives me and throw it at him when he tries to confront me for helping the other side. F*** that guy, lol.”

“Break the tieflings out myself and then fireball Wulbren in his cell,” one chimed in.

On the other hand, a different user resorted to doing something even darker in their Dark Urge playthrough. Sharing their story, they said that they ended up grabbing Wulbren as an improvised melee weapon and fast-traveled to Moonrise before leaving him out there alone to be taken by the shadows.

The beauty of Baldur’s Gate 3 is that there are just so many ways to approach situations in the game. Not just in terms of dialogue and combat but how you deal with characters and the world around you, which can make every playthrough feel different.