Baldur’s Gate 3’s new evil endings are so vile they’ll send chills up your spine

Baldur’s Gate 3’s new evil endings are finally here, and they’re definitely not for the soft-hearted. Here’s what you should know.

Before Baldur’s Gate 3’s massive Patch 7 dropped, Larian had already teased some of the evil endings players can expect in the game.

From this, we know it’s possible to brainwash people and let them think they’re living a peaceful life and even send your companions to jump off to their deaths.

Article continues after ad

Now that Patch 7 is out, however, we can finally see some more insight into the actions that lead to these events happening – and it’s even more vile than you may initially think. Spoiler alert below.

If you choose to take control of the brain, at one point, you’ll need to pass a hard check to technically keep yourself together and not undergo ceremorphosis.

Depending on your luck, from here the endings can branch into different scenarios depending on your choices. Failing the check will lead you to turn into a Mind Flayer, thus joining the “Grand Design.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, assuming luck is in your hands, you’ll be faced with several options to carry out things. These include:

Conquering the world with your tadpoled army

Building a “Saviour of the World” massive statue for yourself

Killing everyone

Controlling people to slaughter each other

Maybe I’m just not used to evil playthroughs, but out of all of these – the last one truly felt fitting for those who enjoy chaos.

I expected it to be a scene where people would fight each other as the camera zooms out showing the chaos, but no. Seeing a Tiefling kid getting controlled and starting to stab someone while laughing like a maniac truly caught me off guard.

Article continues after ad

And these are just some of the generic endings. New evil endings have been added to Origin characters as well – Astarion calling himself a “sun god” is one example.

Larian really meant it when they said: “We might have also embraced corruption a little too much because the new evil ending cinematics have been included in [Show Sexual and Violent Cinematics] setting. They really are that evil.”