Bizarre Baldur’s Gate 3 bug gifts players a companion as quest reward

One odd Baldur’s Gate 3 bug is granting players a particularly weird quest reward, in the form of the loveable Lae’zel.

Thanks to a variety of patches, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t exactly have tons of different bugs to come across on your expansive journey across Faerun. However, that doesn’t mean the game is immune from any glitches, and when they do come along, they can be pretty bizarre – especially when it makes one of the quests reward a companion.

Sharing their odd bug on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, one user revealed the “very good reward” they got from rescuing the Tieflings from Moonrise Towers, showing off a screenshot of the quest and the reward, otherwise known as Lae’zel.

Naturally, the community began thinking up different ways that this could have worked in the game’s storyline, with many joking that it wasn’t a bug, but an homage to a different game: “It’s dangerous to go alone, take her’ Alfira passes you a very confused Lae’zel, who Alfira is holding in a bridal carry for unfathomable reasons.”

Others explored the idea that it was simply a repayment from Alfira, jokingly posting: “You got me Lakrissa back, so I made a quick trip to Act 3 and got you your girlfriend back from this weird lady called Orin!”

Regardless, fans were quick to wonder what the rewards was actually meant to be, in which the poster revealed as being some Warlock robes. However, the game “gave it to Lae’zel for some reason” which is likely the cause for the odd yet hilarious bug. Unfortunately, the player didn’t get an extra Lae’zel for their party.