Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 23 patch notes: Trading bug, Nightsong fixes & more

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received another Hotfix, sorting some major bugs and stopping a few money-making schemes in their tracks.

Despite being out of early access for almost a year, Baldur’s Gate 3 is still consistently releasing patch notes, to help make the game a little better for its expansive community. After all, many fans are still having issues with NPCs and battles, or they’re still finding sneaky workaround to get rich quickly or defeat an enemy with ease.

Here are all the Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes for Hotfix 23, as well as all the major changes you can expect to see in your game.

Major Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 23 fixes

Along with general crash and bug fixes, Baldur’s Gate 3 will see some key fixes to equipping items and using spells, as well as a bug where selling waters didn’t remove the right amount of gold from the trader.

On top of this, one key bug has been removed. Previously, players would be able to generate gold by buying multiple items but only paying for one, by dragging the items into a container, this has been fixed.

There has also been some changes to NPCs and enemies, with Nightsongs broken Soul Caged condition gaining a fix, along with Balthazar’s inability to finish his turn when he’s too far from the Colony ritual spot being sorted out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 23 full patch notes

The full Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 23 patch notes are below:

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed a bug causing you to get stuck in Lae’zel’s recruitment dialogue if you saved halfway through the dialogue and then loaded that savegame.

Fixed a potential rare crash related to our particle system.

Fixed a crash when throwing the Black Pudding Platter.

Fixed a crash during Character Creation.

Fixed a crash that could occur when selling a container with items in it, buying it again, and then selling it again.

Fixed a rare crash related to VFX material loading.

Fixed a bug preventing you from equipping items and using spells because an item kept being equipped.

Optimised Poltergeist auras to reduce memory usage and prevent an out-of-memory crash.

UI

Fixed an issue where selling all wares didn’t remove the proper gold amount from the trader inventory.

Fixed a bug letting you generate gold by buying multiple items but only paying for one of them if you dragged the items into a container.

Fixed a bug letting you ‘buy’ a stack of items for free when dragging the stack into a container and using the item splitter.

Fixed equipped items blocked by shapeshifting being tradable, allowing you to get paid even if the items don’t transfer to the trader’s inventory.

Scripting

Fixed clubs from the Moonrise Towers Prison getting automatically equipped when you picked them up.

Fixed a bug causing Nightsong to continuously gain and lose the Soul Caged condition if she had a condition that provided Immunity to being Incapacitated.

Fixed Balthazar not finishing his turn when he is too far from the Colony ritual spot to reach it in one turn.

Fixed a bug where a civilian would call for help and a group of Flaming Fists would appear, but instead of moving to the crime scene, they would just stand where they were spawned.

Code and Gameplay