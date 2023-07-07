Baldur’s Gate 3 reveals new playable Origin character The Dark Urge

Larian Studios has detailed another brand new Origin character coming to Baldur’s Gate 3, with The Dark Urge.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 has a robust character creator for players who want to build their own protagonist from the ground up, it also offers the option for fans to use an Origin character.

An Origin character is essentially a playable hero already set with their own backstory, character traits, and perspective on the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, developer Larian Studios has now revealed a brand new, fully customizable Origin character known as The Dark Urge, for a new way to play through the grand RPG.

Baldur’s Gate 3 details The Dark Urge character

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, The Dark Urge “embodies the darkest recesses of the moral spectrum.” Initially, it seems The Dark Urge is a dragonborn with a hulking frame and bone-white skin, though players can choose any of the 11 races when creating The Dark Urge.

The Dark Urge seems to be for players who want to explore the darker, evil side of the world of Baldur’s Gate 3. The aim of The Dark Urge is simple: “to murder brutally and indiscriminately.”

However, given this is an RPG with tons of player agency, those role-playing as The Dark Urge can give into those acts of violence throughout the story or attempt to resist them.

Larian Studios Two warriors ready to defend themselves against The Dark Urge.

The character’s backstory sees them beginning the adventure with memory loss thanks to a parasitic tadpole that affects the brain. With no memories of their past life, all The Dark Urge is left with is an insatiable urge to commit unspeakable acts of violence and horror.

Additionally, The Dark Urge will have various unique dialogue option choices presented throughout the story should players choose to use this Origin character.

Finally, the blog post confirmed that players who enter the role of The Dark Urge can still form relationships with — and even romance — party members, in spite of the character’s evil tendencies. Hopefully, those Baldur’s Gate 3 fans looking to walk in the shadows will find The Dark Urge intriguing when the full game releases on PC on August 3, 2023.