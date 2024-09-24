Pathfinder 2E’s first video game is following in Baldur’s Gate 3’s footsteps

The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 was unexpected and thoroughly deserved. The game utterly mastered transforming the popular TTRPG adventure onto screens, and has set the tone for all that come after it. Including Pathfinder 2E’s first venture into the video game scene.

Pathfinder is Dungeons & Dragons’ biggest competitor. Based on an older edition of D&D, Pathfinder works much in the same way, being a popular tabletop adventure filled with roleplay, inventive characters, and tons of memorable campaigns to explore.

Now, the latest edition is heading over to consoles and PCs through the upcoming game – Pathfinder: The Dragon’s Demand.

Dragons Demand promised as “Baldur’s Gate 3, but Pathfinder”

In a conversation with PC Gamer, the developers, Ossian revealed that the primary vision for Dragon’s Demand is “Baldur’s Gate 3, but Pathfinder, with miniatures,” honing in on the large RPG nature of BG3, and the stunning traditional miniature design many know and love from the TTRPG adventures.

Just like BG3, players can take on custom characters from Dwarves, Elves, Gnomes, Halflings, Humans, and even Orcs or Goblins, which aren’t available in Baldur’s Gate 3. As well as the variety of races, Dragon’s Demand boasts 16 different classes, from Barbarian and Rogue, to Champion and Investigator, bringing something new to all those D&D fans.

On top of this, you can level up as you go along, play with up to three companions, and explore the likes of Dragonfen, Verduran Forest, and Belhaim. Don’t worry, Dragon’s Demand also has romance, so you don’t need to miss out on that too.

While the looks and design are pretty different to Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s certainly a drop of inspiration laced throughout. After all, the company’s CEO and project lead worked as a producer on Baldur’s Gate 2: Throne of Bhaal, and fellow popular D&D game, Neverwinter Nights.

The company’s lead designer was also a huge part of Neverwinter Nights’ mod scene, so you know you’ll hopefully be getting all the questionable and beloved mods from Baldur’s Gate 3 as standard.

While Dragon’s Demand doesn’t currently have a release date, fans of the game can back it on Kickstarter to keep up to date with its development.