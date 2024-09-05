Baldur’s Gate 3 players are breaking up with Astarion over horrible Dark Urge pet name

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have always loved Astarion’s witty banter, but a questionable nickname in the Dark Urge storyline has many rethinking their romantic choices entirely.

Astarion remains one of the most popular romanceable characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. But while he’s adored by many, the pale, morally ambiguous vampire spawns heated debates – especially if players choose to ascend him in Act 3, turning him into an absolute toxic nightmare.

As if having a power-hungry vampire boyfriend wasn’t enough, players who take on the Dark Urge storyline are now being confronted with a new, equally ridiculous dilemma: Astarion’s new pet name for them.

The Dark Urge origin allows players to embrace their inner villain, but nobody was prepared for Astarion’s attempt at a loving nickname: “Bhaal babe.”

On Reddit, Baldur’s Gate 3 players found this both hilarious and disturbing. Several urged the original poster to send Astarion packing after the nickname.

“I need you to stay at the camp for a while,” one commenter suggested. Another chimed in, “Just… just go to your tent and think about what you’ve done.”

One witty player even joked, “kicks him in the bhaals,” because what else can you do when faced with such an insult from your partner?

Players also noticed Shadowheart’s animated disapproval, her face practically screaming, “Did I hear that right?” – a sentiment many players seemed to share. So far, nothing can top this vampire’s iconic “darling,” so perhaps he should just stick to that.

And as if the Dark Urge chaos wasn’t enough, Patch 7 has added new cutscenes for evil endings. Yet, to fans’ dismay, it painfully confirmed what many feared: Alfira, the beloved bard, won’t stick around as a permanent companion.