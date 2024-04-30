Baldur’s Gate 3 players learn stealth isn’t always the way to go after skipping major story arc

Stealth in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t always the best decision, as it can lead to players missing out on a few vital quests – as one fan recently discovered.

Whether you’re playing DnD or Baldur’s Gate 3, stealth can often be seen as a key technique when approaching combat, or even heists. After all, if you’re not seen, you’re not attacked, and if you’re not attacked, you can either get the drop on an enemy or grab the item you need without rolling for initiative.

However, as one player recently learned, stealth can also be a bad thing, as it can lead to a few vital quests being completely missed.

Article continues after ad

One such quest is the Steel Watcher Foundry, which is a truly unforgettable adventure where you meet the infuriating Gondians and their families. During the quest, you’re tasked with destroying the Steel Watcher Foundry by blowing it up and wiping out everything inside, aside from the innocent civilians.

Article continues after ad

However, one user shared their misfortune in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, revealing how unpractical stealth is in this situation.

Essentially, one player ran into the Foundry with the bomb and some invisibility positions and successfully blew up the building without alerting any enemies. While this was certainly efficient, it means they missed out on the entire Gondian arc of the story, all thanks to the use of stealth.

Article continues after ad

As previously mentioned, stealth is a useful skill in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially if you’re a rogue, but it can cause you to miss out on some major quests, so be sure to use it wisely.

That being said, at least it means the second playthrough will have something entirely different—and your game could, too, if you choose stealth during some adventures.